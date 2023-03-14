Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for Nebraska: Late March 2023

Photo by Rodion Kutsaiev on Unsplash

As winter loosens its grip on Nebraska, residents of the Cornhusker State are keen to embrace the warmer temperatures and return to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source of weather predictions, planting dates, and astronomical events, provides valuable insights for the last two weeks of March 2023. In addition, this year’s Almanac forecasts a temperate spring, offering guidance for gardening enthusiasts and stargazers.

Planting Dates and Tips

Nebraska is situated within planting regions 10 (East Nebraska) and 12 (West Nebraska), and the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts a mix of sunny days and intermittent showers for the last two weeks of March. These conditions are ideal for sowing seeds of various cool-season crops. Gardeners should focus on planting frost-tolerant vegetables like spinach, lettuce, peas, and radishes. The Almanac recommends the best planting days to be March 19–21 and 27–29. However, it’s best to wait until late April to plant root crops such as potatoes and onions.

To maximize the success of your spring garden, consider these tips from the Old Farmer’s Almanac:

1. Prepare the soil: Begin by clearing garden beds of debris and loosening the soil. Next, add compost or organic matter to enhance soil fertility and drainage.

2. Utilize companion planting: Companion planting involves grouping plants that benefit one another, such as planting carrots with tomatoes or beans with corn. This practice can help deter pests, increase pollination, and optimize space.

3. Properly space plants: Adequate spacing between plants is crucial to prevent overcrowding and ensure good air circulation, which can help keep diseases at bay.

Astronomical Events

On March 20, the spring equinox takes place, signifying the start of astronomical spring. The equinox ensures equal hours of daylight and nighttime, with approximately 12 hours of sunlight.

Local Gardening Events

If you only have a small area to garden, check out the Gardening from Your Patio event in Grand Island, NE, on March 28th from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM in the Main Lobby of the Central Community College.

In summary, the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for Nebraska in late March 2023 indicates a promising beginning to the gardening season. With ideal planting dates, captivating astronomical events, and local gardening events, Nebraskans have plenty to look forward to as spring unfolds.