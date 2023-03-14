Kansas Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for late March 2023

Photo by Mark Olsen on Unsplash

As the end of winter approaches, Kansans eagerly anticipate warmer days and the awakening of nature. The Old Farmer’s Almanac is a time-honored resource for weather predictions, planting dates, and astronomical events for the last two weeks of March 2023 in the Sunflower State. This year’s Almanac forecasts a moderate spring, providing valuable insights for gardening enthusiasts and backyard stargazers.

Planting Dates and Tips

Kansas falls within planting regions 10 (East Kansas) and 12 (West Kansas). The Almanac’s weather prediction for the last two weeks of March calls for mild temperatures and scattered showers, providing ideal conditions for sowing seeds of various spring crops. Gardeners should start by planting frost-tolerant vegetables like spinach, lettuce, peas, and onions. The Almanac suggests the best planting days are March 19–21 and 27–28. For these dates, avoid planting root crops, which thrive better in late April.

To ensure a bountiful harvest, consider these tips from The Old Farmer’s Almanac:

1. Prepare your soil: Start by clearing your garden beds of debris and loosening the soil. Next, incorporate compost or organic matter to improve soil fertility and drainage.

2. Follow companion planting principles: Companion planting involves grouping plants that benefit each other, such as marigolds with tomatoes or basil with peppers. This practice can help repel pests, improve pollination, and conserve space.

3. Pay attention to spacing: Proper spacing between plants is crucial to avoid overcrowding and ensure good air circulation, which can help prevent diseases.

Astronomical Events

As March draws to a close, amateur astronomers can look forward to one fascinating astronomical event. The spring equinox occurs on the night of March 20, marking the beginning of spring. The equinox promises equal hours of daylight and nighttime, so expect about 12 hours of sunlight.

Local Gardening Events

The Flower, Home & Garden Show in Leavenworth, KS, is scheduled for March 25, 2023. This event features an array of beautiful garden displays and workshops from the Leavenworth County Master Gardeners. It’s a must-attend for Kansas gardeners looking to learn new techniques and gather inspiration for their garden projects.

In conclusion, the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for Kansas in late March 2023 indicates a promising start to the gardening season. With optimal planting dates, astronomical events to enjoy, and local gardening events, Kansans can eagerly welcome the arrival of spring.