Book review: “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews

Women Talking by Miriam Toews is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that delves into the aftermath of a series of sexual assaults in a Mennonite colony. The book follows a group of women as they discuss their options and decide how to move forward in the wake of the attacks.

Summary

The novel takes place over two days, during which a group of Mennonite women gather in secret to discuss their options in the aftermath of a series of sexual assaults that have taken place in their community. The women, raised in a patriarchal society that values submission and obedience, must grapple with their own beliefs and fears as they decide whether to stay and fight or leave their homes and families behind.

Evaluation

Women Talking is a beautifully written and profoundly moving novel that tackles complex and challenging themes with sensitivity and grace. The characters are all fully realized and complex, with unique struggles and fears. The author’s use of language is also notable, with poetic descriptions that capture the beauty of the natural world and the brutality of the assaults.

The novel’s exploration of themes such as gender, power, and violence is timely and timeless, and the story feels all too relevant today. The author’s decision to frame the story as a series of conversations between the women is also a stroke of genius, allowing the reader to understand their perspectives intimately and thought processes.

Analysis

At its core, Women Talking is a story about resilience, courage, and the power of community to overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. The novel explores how individuals can unite to support and uplift one another, even in the face of systemic oppression and violence. It also delves into the complexities of belief and faith and individuals' difficult choices when their values and beliefs are challenged.

Recommendation

I would highly recommend Women Talking to anyone who enjoys character-driven novels, stories about social justice and feminism, or books that explore complex and difficult themes. It’s a beautifully written, thought-provoking, and emotionally resonant book that will stay with you long after reading.

Conclusion

Overall, Women Talking is a masterful and poignant novel that offers a nuanced portrayal of a community grappling with the aftermath of sexual assault. With its richly drawn characters, poetic language, and exploration of complex themes, this book is not to be missed.