Missouri almanac forecast for March

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Missouri can expect a mix of weather conditions in March 2023. The month is predicted to begin with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies, but the latter half of the month could see cooler temperatures and a greater chance of precipitation.

One of the most significant planting dates for Missouri gardeners in March is the time to plant early spring crops. The almanac suggests that between March 1st and March 10th, Missouri gardeners should plant spinach, lettuce, peas, and other cool-season vegetables. March is also an excellent time for fruit tree pruning and planting of bare-root trees.

As March progresses, the almanac predicts a higher chance of precipitation and cooler temperatures. The state may see a mix of rain and snow, which could affect outdoor activities and gardening efforts. The almanac suggests that Missouri residents be prepared for colder weather and take extra precautions to protect any early-blooming plants. On average, the last spring frost for Kansas City, MO is April 10.

The almanac also provides some interesting astronomical events for the month of March. On March 9th, the full Worm Moon will occur, named after the time when earthworms begin to appear in the soil. On March 20th, the vernal equinox will occur, marking the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

In conclusion, Missouri residents should prepare for a mix of weather conditions in March 2023. Gardeners should take advantage of the early planting dates in the first half of the month while also being prepared for colder temperatures and precipitation in the latter half. The astronomical events of the full Worm Moon and the vernal equinox offer a chance to appreciate the changing of the seasons and the natural rhythms of the Earth.