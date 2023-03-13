This day in history: The Butler Bill and the Scopes Monkey trial

On this day in history, March 13, 1925, The State of Tennessee passed House Bill №185, also known as the “Butler Bill,” which made it illegal to teach any theory that contradicted the biblical story of creation in public schools. The governor signed this bill on March 25, ultimately leading to one of the most controversial trials in American history — the Scopes Monkey Trial.

At the time, a growing movement of religious fundamentalism in America sought to uphold a literal interpretation of the Bible, including the story of creation as depicted in the book of Genesis. However, many of these fundamentalists believed the theory of evolution, which was gaining popularity, contradicted this biblical account and threatened their faith.

The Butler Bill was proposed to uphold these religious beliefs in the public education system by prohibiting the teaching of evolution and any other theories contradicting the biblical account of creation. However, this bill was met with significant opposition from educators and scientists who believed it violated academic freedom and scientific inquiry principles.

The controversial nature of the bill soon attracted national attention, and in July of that same year, a young high school teacher named John T. Scopes was arrested and charged with violating the Butler Bill by teaching evolution in his classroom. The subsequent trial, which became known as the Scopes Monkey Trial, was a media sensation and attracted some of the most prominent legal and intellectual figures of the time.

Ultimately, Scopes was found guilty and fined $100, but the trial was pivotal in American society's ongoing debate between science and religion. The controversy sparked by the Butler Bill and the Scopes Monkey Trial highlighted the tensions between religious beliefs and scientific inquiry and helped to shape the ongoing debate over the role of religion in public life.

Today, the legacy of the Scopes Monkey Trial and the Butler Bill can still be felt in the ongoing debates over the teaching of evolution and creationism in public schools and the ongoing tensions between faith and reason in American society.