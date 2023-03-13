This day in history: The planet Uranus is discovered

Uranus artist's rendering Photo by Carla Paton (author)

On March 13, 1781, an astronomer named William Herschel made a groundbreaking discovery while observing the night sky from his home in Bath, England. Herschel studied the stars for many years, using his homemade telescopes to search for new celestial objects. That night, he observed what he thought was a new comet, but upon closer examination, he realized that it was something far more significant: a new planet.

This was a momentous occasion in the history of astronomy, as it marked the first time a new planet had been discovered since ancient times. Two years after Herschel discovered the planet, it was named by astronomer Johann Elert Bode after the Greek god of the sky, Uranus, and the planet has been known by that name ever since.

Although the butt of many jokes, Uranus is a unique planet in many ways. It is the seventh planet in distance from the sun and has an unusual rotation axis tilted at an angle of almost 98 degrees. This means that Uranus essentially rolls around the sun on its side, with its poles pointed almost directly at the sun at certain times in its orbit.

Uranus is also known for its icy blue color due to the presence of methane in its atmosphere. Unlike the other gas giants in our solar system, such as Jupiter and Saturn, Uranus has a relatively small core of rock and metal surrounded by a thick layer of hydrogen and helium gas.

Herschel’s discovery of Uranus significantly impacted the field of astronomy, as it challenged many of the prevailing theories about the structure of our solar system. For example, before Uranus was discovered, it was believed that the solar system consisted of only six planets arranged in a neat, symmetrical pattern around the sun. The discovery of Uranus shattered this view, opening up new avenues of research and leading to further discoveries about the nature of our universe.

Today, Uranus remains a fascinating object of study for astronomers worldwide. Thanks to advances in technology, we have been able to send spacecraft to study the planet up close, revealing many of its secrets and shedding new light on our understanding of the universe. The discovery of Uranus by William Herschel on this day in history in 1781 was a true landmark moment in the history of science, one that continues to inspire and inform our understanding of the cosmos.