Today in history: Pope John Paul II asks for forgiveness for the sins of the Catholic Church

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPF0l_0lGOl5Pl00
Photo byQuirinale.it, Attribution, via Wikimedia Commons

In 2000, Pope John Paul II made an unprecedented apology for the sins committed by the Catholic Church throughout history. His words came during a Mass held in St. Peter’s Basilica, Rome, and were broadcast to millions worldwide. This was a momentous occasion, as no Pope had ever made such an apology. Moreover, it was seen as an important step towards healing the wounds caused by centuries of conflict between the Church and other religious groups.

The Pope’s apology was prompted by many events that had taken place in the previous years. In the 1980s and 1990s, he issued an apology for the Church’s role in the slave trade, and in 1998, he asked forgiveness for the failures of Catholics during the Holocaust. However, the apology made in 2000 was much broader in scope, covering a wide range of sins committed by the Church over the centuries.

The Guardian reported that the Pope’s apology was received with mixed emotions. Some people were pleased that the Church was finally acknowledging its mistakes and seeking to make amends, while others felt that the apology did not go far enough and that the Church needed to do more to make up for the harm it had caused. The New York Times reported that the apology was particularly significant because it came from a Pope who had played a key role in the Church’s conservative shift during the late 20th century.

In his apology, Pope John Paul II acknowledged the Church’s role in the Crusades, the Inquisition, and the persecution of Jews, women, and minorities. He also expressed regret for the Church’s failure to speak out against the Holocaust and for the mistreatment of indigenous peoples. Finally, he asked for forgiveness from those hurt by these actions and called on Catholics to work towards healing and reconciliation.

The Pope’s apology was an important moment in the history of the Catholic Church. It was a recognition that the Church had made mistakes in the past and needed to take responsibility for them. However, it was also just the beginning of a long process of healing and reconciliation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pope John Paul II# Catholic church# Catholic# Religion# history

Comments / 3

Published by

Colorado writer, artist, rancher, literature & history buff.

Colorado State
2K followers

More from Carla Paton

Sagittarius horoscope for the week

Sagittarius is the ninth symbol of the zodiac and is represented by the archer, symbolizing its adventurous, optimistic, and freedom-loving nature. As a fire sign, Sagittarians are enthusiastic, passionate, and energetic, always eager to explore new horizons and expand their knowledge. Ruled by Jupiter and the planet of growth and expansion, they are blessed with good fortune, a strong sense of justice, and a natural inclination towards philosophy and higher learning. In addition, Sagittarians are known for their honesty, humor, and desire for independence, which they express in various aspects of their lives.

Read full story

Scorpio horoscope for the week

Scorpio (or Scorpius) is the eighth symbol of the zodiac and is embodied by the scorpion, symbolizing its intense, powerful, and transformative nature. As a water sign, Scorpios are deeply emotional, intuitive, and sympathetic to the feelings of others. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpios possess a mysterious allure and an innate ability to get to the essence of any matter. In addition, they are known for their passion, determination, and resourcefulness, often channeling these traits to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.

Read full story
1 comments

Libra horoscope for the week

Libra as the seventh sign of the zodiac is represented by the scales, symbolizing balance and harmony. As an air sign, Libras are known for their intellectual curiosity, diplomatic nature, and excellent communication skills. Ruled by Venus, the planet of passion and beauty, Libras strongly appreciate aesthetics and enjoy surrounding themselves with beautiful things. In addition, they value fairness, partnership, and cooperation, always striving to create harmony in their relationships and environments.

Read full story

Virgo horoscope for the week

Virgo is the sixth symbol of the zodiac and is represented by the virgin, symbolizing purity and meticulous nature. As an earth sign, Virgos are grounded, practical, and detail-oriented. Ruled by Mercury, they possess excellent communication skills and a keen analytical mind. Virgos are known for their precision, organization, and strong work ethic, which they apply in various aspects of their lives. In addition, they are compassionate and empathetic, often eager to help others and make a positive difference.

Read full story
Missouri State

Growing a Spring herb garden in Missouri: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Springtime in Missouri brings warmer temperatures, longer days, and the perfect opportunity to start a home herb garden. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just beginning, growing your own herbs can be a rewarding and practical addition to your outdoor or indoor space. This step-by-step resource will walk you through starting a thriving spring herb garden in Missouri, from selecting the right herbs to planting, maintaining, and harvesting your plants.

Read full story

Leo horoscope for the week

Leo is the fifth symbol of the zodiac and is represented by the lion, which symbolizes this fire sign's regal and commanding nature. Ruled by the Sun, Leos are known for their warm, generous, and vibrant personalities. They are natural-born leaders, often taking charge in various situations and possessing a strong desire for recognition and success. Leos are also known for their creativity, loyalty, and passion, which they often channel into their personal and professional lives.

Read full story
Missouri State

Maximizing small spaces: Tips for creating a lush spring garden in urban Missouri

Urban gardening has become increasingly popular as more people look for ways to bring the beauty of nature into their city homes. Creating a lush spring garden in a small space might seem daunting, but with a bit of creativity and planning, you can turn your urban Missouri backyard, patio, or balcony into a thriving oasis. Here are some tips to maximize your small space and create a beautiful garden that will flourish in the springtime.

Read full story

Corny spring dad jokes

What is it called when it rains chickens and ducks in the spring? Fowl weather!. Why are frogs so happy during spring? Because they can finally eat whatever bugs them!. Why do plants hate spring? Because they have to spring into action!

Read full story

Cancer horoscope for the week

Cancer(June 21 — July 22) is the fourth sign in the Zodiac, symbolized by the Crab. Ruled by the Moon, this Water sign is known for its sensitivity, intuition, and emotional depth. People born under this sign are often nurturing, empathetic, and caring, making them excellent friends and partners. They are also highly imaginative and creative, strongly connected to their inner world. Their protective nature can sometimes make them seem guarded or moody, but this is only because they value their emotional safety and the well-being of those they care about.

Read full story

Gemini horoscope for the week

Gemini is the third Zodiac sign (May 21 -- June 20) and is represented by the Twins. Ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Gemini is an Air sign known for its intellectual prowess and adaptability. People born under this sign are typically curious, social, and excellent at multitasking. Their dual nature can make them seem unpredictable or indecisive, but it also allows them to see multiple perspectives and easily navigate various situations.

Read full story

Taurus horoscope for the week

Taurus is the second astrological symbol of the zodiac, ruled by Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and sensuality. As an Earth sign, Taurus individuals are grounded, practical, and dependable. They’re known for their strong work ethic, loyalty, determination, and appreciation for life’s material pleasures and the finer things. Those born under this sign (April 20 — May 20) are generally warm-hearted, patient, and supportive but can also be persistent and resistant to change.

Read full story
1 comments
Arkansas State

The latest treasure find at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park

The latest large diamond find was on March 4, 2023, a 3.29-carat brown diamond. Nestled in the heart of Arkansas, the Crater of Diamonds State Park is a unique gem that allows visitors to hunt for precious stones, including diamonds. As the only diamond-producing site in the world open to the public, this extraordinary park attracts thousands of visitors each year who dream of unearthing a valuable treasure. This article will explore the park’s history, operational structure, and recent diamond discoveries.

Read full story
Estes Park, CO

Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival in Estes Park March 17-19, 2023

Nestled in the picturesque town of Estes Park, Colorado, the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival has grown from a quirky local event to a popular and much-anticipated annual celebration. This offbeat festival, typically held in March, pays homage to the frozen body of Bredo Morstoel, a Norwegian man who is cryogenically preserved in a shed on the outskirts of town. With its fascinating history and a host of unique activities, the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival draws crowds from all over the country, eager to revel in its eccentric charm.

Read full story
Nebraska State

Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for Nebraska: Late March 2023

As winter loosens its grip on Nebraska, residents of the Cornhusker State are keen to embrace the warmer temperatures and return to their gardens. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, a trusted source of weather predictions, planting dates, and astronomical events, provides valuable insights for the last two weeks of March 2023. In addition, this year’s Almanac forecasts a temperate spring, offering guidance for gardening enthusiasts and stargazers.

Read full story
Kansas State

Kansas Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for late March 2023

As the end of winter approaches, Kansans eagerly anticipate warmer days and the awakening of nature. The Old Farmer’s Almanac is a time-honored resource for weather predictions, planting dates, and astronomical events for the last two weeks of March 2023 in the Sunflower State. This year’s Almanac forecasts a moderate spring, providing valuable insights for gardening enthusiasts and backyard stargazers.

Read full story

Book review: “Women Talking” by Miriam Toews

Read the bestselling book behind the Oscar-nominated movie!. Women Talking by Miriam Toews is a powerful and thought-provoking novel that delves into the aftermath of a series of sexual assaults in a Mennonite colony. The book follows a group of women as they discuss their options and decide how to move forward in the wake of the attacks.

Read full story

Book review: “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Read the novel behind the new blockbuster Amazon series. Daisy Jones and the Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid is a captivating novel about a fictional 1970s rock band and their climb to fame. The book is written in an interview-style format, with different band members and associates sharing their perspectives on what happened during the band’s heyday.

Read full story

The evolution of corned beef and cabbage: A history of a Saint Patrick’s Day classic

Saint Patrick’s Day is commemorated on March 17th, a cultural and religious holiday in Ireland. The holiday honors the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick, who is attributed with bringing Christianity to Ireland in the 5th century. Today, Saint Patrick’s Day is celebrated in many countries, including the United States, where one of the most iconic dishes served on the holiday is corned beef and cabbage.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri almanac forecast for March

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Missouri can expect a mix of weather conditions in March 2023. The month is predicted to begin with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies, but the latter half of the month could see cooler temperatures and a greater chance of precipitation.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

This day in history: The Butler Bill and the Scopes Monkey trial

On this day in history, March 13, 1925, The State of Tennessee passed House Bill №185, also known as the “Butler Bill,” which made it illegal to teach any theory that contradicted the biblical story of creation in public schools. The governor signed this bill on March 25, ultimately leading to one of the most controversial trials in American history — the Scopes Monkey Trial.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy