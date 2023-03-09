The science of cat communication: decoding your cat’s meows

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuP6e_0lDgHBur00
Photo byMarlon SoaresonUnsplash

As cat owners, we’ve all experienced the mysterious language of our feline friends. Cats communicate with various vocalizations, from meows to purrs and yowls to chirps. But what are they actually trying to say? The science of cat communication is a fascinating subject that can help us better understand our beloved pets.

First, it’s important to note that cats don’t meow at each other. Instead, meowing is a behavior that has evolved specifically for human communication. Cats communicate primarily through body language, scent marking, and vocalizations such as hissing and growling in the wild. But when domesticated cats seek attention and food or simply want to communicate with their human companions, they use meows.

So, what do different types of meows mean? According to Dr. Gary Weitzman, author of “How to Speak Cat,” cats use several distinct meow types to communicate with humans. The most common is the standard meow, which is simply a greeting or request for attention. For example, a short, high-pitched meow usually means a cat is saying hello or asking for food, while a long, low-pitched meow is often a plea for attention or affection.

But cats also use different types of meows to convey more specific messages. A trill, which sounds like a combination of a meow and a purr, is a friendly greeting that some cats reserve expressly for their favorite humans. A chattering noise, often accompanied by chattering teeth, is a sign of excitement or anticipation, usually triggered by the sight of prey (even if it’s just a bird outside the window). And a hiss, growl, or spit is a clear sign of fear or aggression, indicating that a cat feels threatened or territorial.

In addition to vocalizations, cats also communicate through body language. A cat’s tail, ears, and posture can all convey important information about their mood and intentions. For example, a tail held upright with a curved tip is a sign of friendliness, while a tail that’s puffed up and bristling is a clear sign of fear or aggression. Similarly, a relaxed body posture with ears held forward indicates a contented cat, while flattened ears and a crouched body indicate a cat that’s feeling defensive.

Understanding the language of cats can help us better bond with our pets and meet their needs. We can learn to decipher their messages and respond appropriately by listening to their vocalizations and body language. Whether they’re asking for attention, showing affection, or warning us of potential danger, cats have a rich and complex language that’s waiting to be decoded.

