More TV shows for ‘Ted Lasso’ fans: From heartwarming comedies to uplifting dramas

Carla Paton

Photo byJESHOOTS.COMonUnsplash

If you couldn’t get enough of Ted Lasso, here are five more TV shows to binge like it (minus the soccer). Tell us in the comments about your favorites (or not favorites!)

Parks and Recreation

Rating: 4.5 stars

Synopsis: This comedy follows the misadventures of Leslie Knope, a dedicated but eccentric public servant at the Parks and Recreation dept. in Pawnee, Indiana. Along with her colleagues, Leslie tries to make a positive difference in the community while dealing with bureaucratic hurdles and personal challenges.

Release year: 2009–2015

Duration: 7 seasons, 125 episodes

Schitt’s Creek
Rating: 5 stars
Synopsis: This Canadian sitcom follows the wealthy Rose family, who lose their fortune and are forced to move to a small town called Schitt’s Creek, which they once purchased as a joke. As they adjust to their new lives, the Roses learn to appreciate the simple things in life and form new relationships with the quirky townspeople.

Release year: 2015–2020
Duration: 6 seasons, 80 episodes

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rating: 4.5 stars
Synopsis: This period comedy-drama follows the life of Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her. With the help of her manager, Susie, Midge pursues her dream of becoming a comedian while dealing with the trials of being a single mother.
Release year: 2017-present
Duration: 4 seasons, 38 episodes

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Rating: 4 stars
Synopsis: This police procedural comedy follows the detectives of the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD, including the talented but immature Detective Jake Peralta. The detectives form a tight-knit and supportive team as they solve crimes and deal with personal issues.
Release year: 2013–2021
Duration: 8 seasons, 153 episodes

The Good Place
Rating: 4.5 stars
Synopsis: This fantasy-comedy follows the story of Eleanor Shellstrop, who wakes up in the afterlife and is informed that she has been mistakenly sent to the Good Place, a utopian realm reserved for only the most virtuous people. With the help of her new friends and her mentor, Michael, Eleanor tries to become a better person while navigating the complexities of the afterlife.
Release year: 2016–2020

Duration: 4 seasons, 53 episodes

Colorado writer, artist, rancher, literature & history buff.

Colorado State
