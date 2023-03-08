Spring into a new Book: Our top picks for the season

Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash

Spring is almost in the air, and what better way to celebrate the season than by curling up with a good book? Whether you prefer classic literature or the latest bestsellers, there are plenty of great books to choose from this spring. Here are some of my top picks:

1. The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah.

Set in the 1930s Great Depression, this novel follows a woman’s journey to California with her two children in search of a better life. It is a moving story of resilience and hope in the face of adversity.

2. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro.

From the Nobel Prize-winning author of The Remains of the Day comes a new novel about an artificial friend named Klara who observes the world around her and yearns for a human connection.

3. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell.

This historical fiction novel tells the story of William Shakespeare’s family and the tragic death of his son, Hamnet. It is a beautiful and haunting tale of love, loss, and grief.

4. The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson.

This nonfiction book tells the story of Jennifer Doudna, the scientist who co-discovered CRISPR gene-editing technology. It is a fascinating look at the cutting-edge science that is revolutionizing medicine and genetics.

5. The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse.

If you are in the mood for a thriller, this novel is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. It follows a detective investigating a series of murders at a remote hotel in the Swiss Alps.

6. The Push by Ashley Audrain.

This debut novel is a chilling exploration of motherhood and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child. It is a gripping and thought-provoking read.

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig.

This novel follows a woman who finds herself in a library between life and death, where she can explore different versions of her life that could have been. It is a poignant and uplifting tale about the power of choice and the beauty of life.

8. The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner.

This historical fiction novel tells the story of a secret apothecary in 18th-century London and a present-day woman who discovers its secrets. It is a page-turning mystery full of historical detail and rich characters.

These are some of the many great books to read this spring. Whether you are in the mood for fiction, nonfiction, or something in between, there’s sure to be a book that captures your imagination and takes you on a journey. So, grab a cup of tea, find a cozy spot, and lose yourself in a good book this season.