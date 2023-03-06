This week is the Hindu holiday of Holi

Photo by Harshavardhan Pentakota on Unsplash

Holi, or the “Festival of Colors,” is a major Hindu festival celebrated annually in India and Nepal and by Hindus worldwide. The holiday typically falls in late February or early March and on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna.

Holi is a joyful celebration of spring and the triumph of good over evil. The festival has many different cultural and religious traditions. Still, one of the holiday's most well-known and beloved aspects is throwing colored powders, water, and flowers. This is where the name “Festival of Colors” comes from.

In the days leading up to Holi, people begin preparing for the celebration by buying and making special foods, such as gujiya (a sweet pastry) and thandai (a drink made with milk, nuts, and spices). Then, on the festival day, people gather in the streets and public spaces, armed with bags of colored powder and water.

As the day progresses, the streets become a riot of color as people throw and smear the powder and water on each other. The throwing of colors is meant to symbolize the breaking down of barriers among people of different castes, ages, and genders, as well as the triumph of good over evil.

In addition to throwing colors, Holi is celebrated with music, dancing, and special rituals. One of the most popular rituals is lighting a bonfire the night before the festival, which symbolizes the destruction of the demoness Holika, who represents evil and negativity.

Holi is a vibrant and joyful celebration of spring and the conquest of good over evil. The festival is a time for people to unite, forget their differences, and enjoy the day's colors, music, and camaraderie.