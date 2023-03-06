Passover lamb recipe

Photo by Carla Paton (author)

The Passover lamb meal (or Paschal lamb) is a significant part of the Jewish holiday of Passover (Pesach), which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt. In the biblical story (Exodus, chapter 12), God commanded the Israelites to sacrifice a lamb and mark their doorposts with its blood so the Angel of Death would pass over their homes and spare their firstborn children. Today, Jews around the world continue to celebrate Passover by gathering with family and friends to partake in a special Passover seder meal, which includes a symbolic lamb dish. This year, Passover falls on April 6.

Here’s a recipe for a traditional Passover lamb dish:

Ingredients:

4–5 lb bone-in leg of lamb

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a small bowl, combine together the garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper, and olive oil.

3. Rub the herb mixture all over the lamb, making sure to get it into all the crevices.

4. In another bowl, whisk together the honey, Dijon mustard, and red wine vinegar.

5. Put the lamb in a roasting pan and pour the broth into the bottom of the pan.

6. Brush the honey-mustard mixture all over the lamb.

7. Roast the lamb in the oven for 1.5 to 2 hours, or up until the internal temperature reaches 145°F for medium-rare or 160°F for medium.

8. Remove the roasted lamb from the oven and let it sit for 10–15 minutes before carving and serving.