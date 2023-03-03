Easter hot cross buns recipe

Photo by Carla Paton (author)

Here’s a recipe for hot cross buns that serve 12.

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 package (2 1/4 teaspoons) instant yeast

1 cup warm milk

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup raisins

1/4 cup candied orange peel

1 egg white, beaten

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

Directions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk all together the flour, sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and instant yeast.

2. Add warm milk, melted butter, and beaten eggs to the dry ingredients. Stir until a soft dough forms.

3. Knead the dough for 8–10 minutes until it’s smooth and elastic. Fold in raisins and candied orange peel during the last minute of kneading.

4. Place the dough into an oiled or greased bowl, and cover it with a damp towel and let it rise up in a warm place for 1 hour or until it doubles in size.

5. Punch down the dough and then divide it into 12 equal pieces. Shape each piece into a ball and place them onto a greased baking sheet.

6. Cover the buns with a moist towel and then let rise for 30 minutes.

7. Pre-heat the oven to 375° F (190° C).

8. Brush the beaten egg white onto the buns.

9. Bake the buns for 20–25 minutes or until golden brown.

10. In a small bowl, mix the powdered sugar and milk until smooth. Pipe a cross onto each bun with the glaze.

11. Serve the hot cross buns warm or at room temperature.

Enjoy your homemade hot cross buns!