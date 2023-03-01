The curious connection between cats and witchcraft

Photo by Carla Paton (author)

Throughout history, cats have been associated with witchcraft, mysticism, and the supernatural. From ancient Egypt to medieval Europe, cats were often revered and feared for their supposed magical powers. This curious connection between cats and witchcraft has persisted and given rise to many legends and beliefs about the mysterious feline creatures.

One of the most enduring myths about cats and witchcraft is that they are familiars, or spirit animals that assist witches in their spells and rituals. In medieval Europe, it was thought that witches would often keep a cat as a familiar, which would serve as their guide and protector in the spiritual realm. This belief was so widespread that many cats were killed during the witch trials of the 16th and 17th centuries, as they were seen as accomplices of witchcraft. Cats have been associated with witchcraft, mysticism, and the supernatural throughout history.

The association between cats and witchcraft is also evident in many popular cultures. In popular culture, the classic image of a witch is often accompanied by a black cat, symbolizing magic and mystery. This image has been reinforced by countless movies, books, and TV shows and has become deeply ingrained in the popular imagination.

But why are cats so closely associated with witchcraft and the supernatural? One theory is that cats’ nocturnal habits and mysterious behavior made them seem like otherworldly creatures to our ancestors. In ancient Egypt, cats were venerated as gods and were believed to possess the power of the divine. Similarly, in medieval Europe, cats were seen as mysterious and unpredictable creatures that were capable of great feats of strength and agility.

Another theory is that the association between cats and witchcraft resulted from the cat’s ability to control pests such as rats and mice. In medieval times, rats and mice were often associated with disease and death, and the cat’s ability to control these pests was seen as a form of magic. This may have led people to associate cats with the supernatural and believe they possessed magical powers.

Regardless of the origin of the connection between cats and witchcraft, cats have become deeply embedded in our cultural imagination. Whether we see them as familiars, symbols of magic and mystery, or simply as beloved pets, cats continue to captivate and intrigue us in fascinating and mysterious ways.