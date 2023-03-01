This day in history: Pope Benedict XVI retires

February 28, 2013: Pope Benedict XVI (1927-2022) announces his resignation, becoming the first pope to do so in nearly 600 years. Pope Benedict XVI, born Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, was the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until his resignation in 2013. He was born on April 16, 1927, in Marktl am Inn, Bavaria, Germany. He was ordained a priest in 1951 and later became a professor of theology at several universities, including the University of Regensburg, where he served as a professor from 1969 to 1977.

In 1977, Pope Paul VI appointed Ratzinger as the Archbishop of Munich and Freising, and he was later made a cardinal by Pope John Paul II in 1977. As a cardinal, he served as the "Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith," a position he held until his election as pope in 2005.

Pope Benedict XVI was known for his conservative views and his emphasis on traditional Catholic teachings. He authored several books, including Jesus of Nazareth and Introduction to Christianity, and was also a prolific writer of theological articles and essays.

During his time as Pope, Benedict XVI carried out several initiatives and made significant contributions to the Catholic Church. Here are a few notable accomplishments:

Encyclicals: Benedict XVI wrote three encyclicals during his papacy — Deus Caritas Est (God is Love), Spe Salvi (Saved by Hope), and Caritas in Veritate (Charity in Truth). These documents addressed love, hope, social justice, and economic development issues.

Traditional Latin Mass: In 2007, Benedict XVI issued a motu proprio entitled Summorum Pontificum, which allowed for wider use of the pre-Vatican II Latin Mass. This was seen as a significant move to appeal to traditionalist Catholics.

Relations with other faiths: Benedict XVI tried to improve relations with other faiths, including Islam, Judaism, and Anglicanism. In 2006, he made a historic visit to Turkey, where he met with Muslim leaders and called for greater understanding between Christians and Muslims.

Beatification and Canonization: Benedict XVI presided over several beatification and canonization ceremonies, including those of Mother Teresa, Pope John Paul II, and Blessed John Henry Newman.

Vatican reforms: Benedict XVI instituted several reforms in the Vatican, including creating a new financial watchdog agency, the Vatican's independent Financial Intelligence Authority (Autorità di Informazione Finanziaria, AIF).

Overall, Benedict XVI’s papacy was marked by his emphasis on tradition, his commitment to interfaith dialogue, and his efforts to reform the Vatican. In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation, citing his advanced age and declining health as the reasons for his decision. He was succeeded by Pope Francis, who became the first pope from the Americas. After his resignation, Pope Benedict XVI retired to a monastery in the Vatican, where he continued to live a quiet life of prayer and contemplation until his death on December 31, 2022.

