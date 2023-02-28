Photo by Carla Paton (author)

Dogs are one of the most beloved and familiar species in the animal kingdom. Dogs are known for their devotion, affection, and playful nature, making them a popular choice as pets. There are over 400 breeds of dogs, each with its unique physical and behavioral characteristics. From the small and energetic Chihuahua to the large and powerful Great Dane, dogs come in all shapes and sizes. They are intelligent animals that can be trained to perform various tasks, including hunting, herding, and aiding people with disabilities. With their remarkable sense of smell, hearing, and sight, dogs have become an essential part of many fields, such as law enforcement, search and rescue, and therapy.

Here are some little-known facts about dogs:

Dogs have a sense of time: Dogs have a concept of time and can tell the difference between a few minutes and a few hours. They can also sense when it’s time for their owners to come home.

Dogs can see in color: While they can’t see the full range of colors humans can, dogs are not colorblind. They can see shades of blue and yellow but have difficulty distinguishing between red and green.

Dogs have a unique nose print: Similar to human fingerprints; dogs have a unique nose print that can be used to identify them.

Dogs can sweat through their paws: While dogs primarily regulate their body temperature by panting, they also have sweat glands in their paws.

Dogs have a third eyelid: Dogs have a membrane called the nictitating membrane or “third eyelid” that can help protect their eyes and keep them moist.

Dogs have a remarkable sense of hearing: Dogs can hear sounds that are beyond the range of human hearing, and they can also pick up sounds from a greater distance than humans.

Dogs can dream: Studies have shown that dogs have periods of REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, which suggests that they dream.

Dogs can detect medical conditions: Dogs have an extraordinary sense of smell and can be trained to detect various medical conditions, including seizures, low blood sugar, and certain types of cancer.

Dogs are capable of complex emotions: Dogs experience a range of emotions, including joy, fear, anger, and love. They are also capable of showing empathy towards their owners and other animals.