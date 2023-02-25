Little known facts about cats

Photo by Karina Vorozheeva on Unsplash

An interesting fact about house cats that many people may not know is that they have a special collarbone that allows them to rotate their front legs and paws in almost any direction. Unlike humans and many other animals, cats’ collarbones, or clavicles, are not attached to their other bones. This makes their shoulders more flexible, which allows them to climb, jump, and balance with remarkable agility.

This unique anatomy also allows cats to twist their front legs and paws inward toward their body, which is why they are such effective predators. They can use their front paws like hands to grab and manipulate their prey, and their sharp claws allow them to maintain their grip. Cats are one of the few animals that can rotate their bodies 180 degrees, which enables them to climb down trees headfirst with ease.

Additionally, cats have a sensory organ called the vomeronasal organ, or the Jacobson’s organ, located in the roof of their mouths. This organ is used to detect pheromones and other chemicals and helps cats to communicate with each other, detect prey, and identify potential mates. When a cat opens its mouth and curls its upper lip, it is called the “Flehmen response,” and it is a way of exposing the vomeronasal organ to incoming smells.

Another interesting fact about cats that many people may not know is that they have a higher tolerance for heat than for cold temperatures. This is because cats have a high metabolic rate and a thick layer of fur that insulates them, making it easier to regulate their body temperature in warmer environments. In fact, cats are often more comfortable in temperatures that might be too warm for their human companions. For example, while humans typically feel comfortable at temperatures between 68–72°F (20–22°C), cats can be comfortable at temperatures up to 86°F (30°C) or even higher. This is one of the reasons why cats are often seen napping in sunny spots or curling up close to heat sources like fireplaces.

Cats also have a unique way of walking that is different from most other four-legged animals. Cats are digitigrade animals, which means they walk on their toes instead of their entire foot. This allows them to move silently and precisely, making them excellent hunters.

Lastly, when a cat walks, its back legs step almost exactly in the same spot where its front legs stepped, which minimizes noise and helps them remain stealthy. Additionally, cats can walk at the same speed as a human’s walking pace, which is different from many other animals that either walk much slower or faster than humans. Cats’ unique walking style also allows them to move quickly and gracefully, with the ability to change direction quickly and effortlessly.