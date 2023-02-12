St. Bernadette has first visions of Mary at Lourdes this day in history

Early Life

St. Bernadette Soubirous was born in 1844, in Lourdes, France, to a poor miller’s family. Throughout her life, she experienced poor health, suffering from asthma and chest pains throughout her childhood. She had little education, as her parents could not afford it, and was instead taught by the local priest.

The Apparitions

On February 11th, 1858, at the Massabielle Grotto near Lourdes, Bernadette saw a vision of a beautiful young woman who asked her to dig in the ground where water poured out when she did so. This vision, which Bernadette described as aquero (beautiful) was seen by her 18 times over two months. This woman identified herself as the ‘Immaculate Conception’; many Christians believe that she was the Virgin Mary.

Miracles

After the apparitions had finished, many miracles began to occur at Lourdes. People with illnesses ranging from blindness to paralysis were cured after visiting and bathing in the waters near where Bernadette had seen the visions. Millions of people have since visited Lourdes in the hope of being healed, with some claiming they have experienced miraculous healings after visiting.

Recognition

In 1862, Bernadette entered the Sisters of Charity convent in Nevers. In 1933 she was beatified, and in December 1933, Pope Pius XI declared her a saint. Today she is known as St. Bernadette of Lourdes, having been canonized by the Catholic Church for manifesting the Marian apparitions at Lourdes and for her piety and faith during her life.

Legacy

St. Bernadette’s legacy continues today through the millions who visit the grotto each year in search of healing. In addition, her story is enshrined within Catholic culture, celebrated as an example of faith, devotion, and humility.

Conclusion

St. Bernadette of Lourdes was an unassuming young girl who experienced a miraculous event that impacted millions of people worldwide. Her unwavering faith, piety, and humility have left behind a legacy that inspires others today and will continue to be celebrated for years.