Twitter suffers massive outage today

Photo by Carla M Paton (author)

As of this writing, many Twitter users are reporting that they are unable to tweet. Users are reporting that when they attempt to tweet they get messages such as they have reached their tweet limit, or that they are unable to follow more people at this time. And some are unable to DM (direct message) or retweet.

Ironically this has led some to tweet memes about not being able to tweet and other related outage jokes.

And another:

News outlets are now also reporting the global outage. Forbes reports that it is still unclear what happened.

Twitter support has this message posted about the situation:

Downdetector reveals that the outage complaints have subsided from earlier today, but some users are still updating the site with continuing issues such as not being able to follow anyone.

Photo by Screenshot by author

There are additional reports of YouTube and Instagram having issues. Although the spike in reports occurred at roughly the same time as the Twitter reports, it is unclear at this time if they are related.

The Verge reports that Twitter engineers may have been making a change that misdirected web requests. In the same story, it was reported that Elon Musk sent out an email today asking employees to cease making changes in order to stabilize the platform with the Super Bowl in the near future.

Since taking over Twitter, Elon Musk has made some considerable changes to the company. CNBC has revealed that he has reduced its staff size by as much as 80%, leaving only 1,300 employees, including just over 550 titled engineers.