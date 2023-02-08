New McDonald’s opens in Elizabeth, CO: The first in Elbert County

Photo by Carla M Paton (author)

When I moved to Elbert County, Colorado, 12 years ago, on my drive east on CO HWY 86 toward Kiowa, Elizabeth was the biggest “city” near our place. At that point, for fast food, there was a Sonic. Period. Then, two years ago, Elizabeth got a Taco Bell, which was a big deal. Then, last year, “we” got a Dairy Queen. Woo Hoo! No more driving to Parker for that guilty Blizzard treat!

But now, as of January 26, we have a McDonald’s. Just west of Wal-Mart (that has been around since before my time), it is on the south side of HWY 86 at 1950 Legacy Trail. So far, it is the first and only McDonald’s in Elbert County.

I must confess since we have been buried in record snow amounts, I haven’t been to it yet. In fact, our 12 miles of dirt roads have been so bad I haven’t left the house in almost two months. The last time I ventured out for groceries, it took me one hour to get those 12 miles since I was driving 5 MPH white-knuckled over ice, mud, snow, and more ice. Thank goodness for grocery delivery services, but even those UPS and FedEx drivers didn’t dare drive out here for one week. But I digress.

My first job when I was 16 was at the McDonald’s in Aurora, the one on the corner of S. Buckley Rd. and E. Iliff. I must specify this because Aurora now has 14 McDonald’s, which might be why I no longer live in Aurora—just saying. So, short story long, I’ve been in a few McDonald’s in my 60 years (gulp, did I say that out loud?!), and so have you, so there is probably no point in discussing the menu and the fun times. But I digress.

According to Colorado Community Media, who first broke the riveting story, the good people of Elizabeth are a bit mixed about our new fast food nirvana-on-the-Eastern-Plains. HWY 86 is a two-lane divided highway, and with other new retail and residential tracks springing up quicker than a prairie dog in a flash flood, traffic is suspected to be a headache. And a neighbor across the road does not like the “stench of fired food when I walk outside my door,” but others appreciate the decent wages and the ability to work close to home. My husband adds that he is glad that the McDonald's drive-through is open 24 hours because Taco Bell closes at 10:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. So, watch out, Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, and Sonic; there is a new kid on the block, er, highway.