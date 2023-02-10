This day in Christian history - Scholastica's prayer

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciCzo_0kfWQMPg00
Photo byCarla M Paton (author)

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

543 - Benedict of Nursia was visiting his twin sister Scholastica when, realizing she was not long for this world, she asked him to stay with her. Sadly, Benedict declined the request. Scholastica bowed her head in prayer when an extreme thunderstorm came up, which prevented Benedict from leaving. Three days later, his sister passed away.

1451 - Peter of Mladonovice, a confidant to Jan Hus and one who documented the harsh mistreatment and eventual death of the latter at the Council of Constance, passed away.

1497 - Girolamo Savonarola and his supporters destroyed numerous artwork pieces in Florence by setting them ablaze.

1528 - Bern, the Swiss Canton, officially declared itself a Protestant state and passed an edict that eliminated Roman Catholic bishops.

1569 - Philip II, King of Spain, ordered the setting up of the Inquisition in Lima. This resulted in much suffering for Jews, among its many victims.

1642 - William Bedell, the Anglican prelate and bishop of Kilmore, Ireland, passed away due to the torture and exposure he endured. Despite his excellent reputation among both Roman Catholics and Protestants due to his fairness and focus on preaching the gospel in Gaelic, he was arrested by the Roman Catholics when he refused to surrender refugees who were facing murder.

1672 - Reverend Solomon Stoddard was appointed Pastor of the Northampton Church in Massachusetts and served his congregation for fifty-five years. Stoddard is also remembered for introducing the "Halfway Covenant" that made it possible to receive Communion even if people were not sure of their salvation. He was also the grandfather of prominent theologian Jonathan Edwards.

1856 - Rev. Daniel Bliss arrived in Syria to begin his mission of nearly fifty years, seven years devoted to traditional religious activities and the rest to educational pursuits.

1876 - Frances Gaines Cartwright passed away in Illinois, accompanying her husband, Peter Cartwright, in his ministry. Tragically, their daughter was killed when a tree fell on her while traveling in the wilderness.

1876 – Dwight Moody and Ira Sankey launched a New York evangelism campaign at the Great Roman Hippodrome, found along Madison Avenue. It included an unprecedented choir of 600.

1916 - Hermogenes, an Orthodox monk, was tonsured and ordained into the Belogorsk monastery. But tragically, two and a half years later, he would be executed by the Bolsheviks.

1938 – German Pastor Martin Niemoller was put on trial by the Nazis for his vocal criticism of their policies. He was convicted and spent seven years in jail, most of which were spent in concentration camps.

1943 - David H. Youngdahl made history as the first Baptist General Conference chaplain to lose his life in a war – he perished on the S. S. Henry R. Mallory transport heading to Europe during WWII, which a German U-boat torpedoed.

1977 - On a tragic day in Rhodesia, seven white Roman Catholic missionaries, including four devoted nuns, were slain at St. Paul's Mission in Musami. It is believed the terrorists intentionally overlooked the African Christians and staff present on the grounds.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Christianity# Church# Church history# Christian history

Comments / 1

Published by

Colorado writer, artist, rancher, history buff, and student of theology.

Colorado State
1K followers

More from Carla Paton

St. Bernadette has first visions of Mary at Lourdes this day in history

St. Bernadette Soubirous was born in 1844, in Lourdes, France, to a poor miller’s family. Throughout her life, she experienced poor health, suffering from asthma and chest pains throughout her childhood. She had little education, as her parents could not afford it, and was instead taught by the local priest.

Read full story
48 comments

"Little House on the Prairie" author Laura Ingalls Wilder died this day in history

Laura IngallsWilder was born in Pepin, Wisconsin, on February 7, 1867. She was the second of five children born to Caroline and Charles Ingalls. The family spent much of her childhood moving from place to place, living in Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, and South Dakota. While living with them on the frontier, she learned survival skills such as woodcutting and gardening that prepared her for a life full of adventure. As a young girl, she attended school sporadically when it was available but found most of her education through her parents' teachings about nature and how to get along with others.

Read full story
1 comments

What is quiet quitting?

Have you ever felt unhappy at work, yet stayed for fear of repercussions or judgment from your colleagues? If so, you're not alone. This phenomenon is known as "quiet quitting," and it happens when employees remain in their current job despite feeling dissatisfied. In this article, we'll explore what quiet quitting is, how to recognize it, and how to address it if it affects you.

Read full story

AI: It has its place, but it hasn't replaced us (yet)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been around in some way since the 1950s. But ever since its beginnings, there have been those who have feared that AI would one day replace humans and take over the world (also known as the “singularity).

Read full story

Who's smarter - dogs or cats?

Does your furry friend possess the potential to reign as the cleverest of all? The classic quarrel between dog and cat fans continues to rage on. So, let's dive into the nitty gritty of this conundrum and see who comes out on top.

Read full story
9 comments

Is your brain capable of more than 10%?

It is a persistent myth that refuses to die. The 10 percent brain myth has been around for a long time and has been widely accepted as fact. The idea is that humans only use 10 percent of their brain power, leaving the other 90 percent untapped and unused. But where did this myth come from? How did it become so popular? This idea has been around since the early 20th century and has become a popular topic in pop culture, movies, and even scientific research. However, this myth is false - humans use all of their brains.

Read full story

Twitter suffers massive outage today

As of this writing, many Twitter users are reporting that they are unable to tweet. Users are reporting that when they attempt to tweet they get messages such as they have reached their tweet limit, or that they are unable to follow more people at this time. And some are unable to DM (direct message) or retweet.

Read full story

Today in history: The beheading of Mary Queen of Scots - 1587

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
25 comments
Elizabeth, CO

New McDonald’s opens in Elizabeth, CO: The first in Elbert County

When I moved to Elbert County, Colorado, 12 years ago, on my drive east on CO HWY 86 toward Kiowa, Elizabeth was the biggest “city” near our place. At that point, for fast food, there was a Sonic. Period. Then, two years ago, Elizabeth got a Taco Bell, which was a big deal. Then, last year, “we” got a Dairy Queen. Woo Hoo! No more driving to Parker for that guilty Blizzard treat!

Read full story
3 comments

White House claims the Biden economic plan is working

In a February 6th official statement, the White House released a fact sheet claiming the economy is strong. According to the release, in his State of the Union address tomorrow night, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET, President Biden plans to showcase his two year’s worth of accomplishments achieved concerning restoring the economy and creating more job opportunities than any other president before. In addition, he will talk about the steps taken toward decreasing costs and giving families more financial wiggle room. This includes reducing prescription drug prices, healthcare premiums, and energy bills while driving the rate of uninsured people to unprecedented lows. Further, he will discuss how the surge in infrastructure, semiconductor, and clean energy manufacturing has provided an economic boost to areas of the country that have been neglected and generated countless jobs, many of which do not require a college degree.

Read full story
55 comments

This day in film: Charlie Chaplin's "The Kid" is released

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story

Feb 6: What happened on this day in Christianity?

897 - Photius, the Patriarch of Constantinople and an eminent scholar in his time, ultimately met his demise. He had been a foe to Rome — so much as to excommunicate Pope Nicholas I and others connected with him — which would eventually be one of the catalysts for a schism between eastern and western Christianity.

Read full story
288 comments

The Dorchester and the four immortal WW II chaplains who gave their lives this day in history

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
3 comments

The history of Valentine's Day and its evolution

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story

This day in Christian history: Bonhoeffer and Hitler

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
38 comments

The benefits of having dragonflies in your Spring garden

Dragonflies are arguably some of the most beautiful and vibrant insects you can find. Not only do they add a dash of natural color to your garden, but their presence also offers numerous benefits that make having them around incredibly rewarding. Here’s why dragonflies should be welcomed with open wings into your Springtime garden (oh yes, Spring is just around the corner!)

Read full story

This day in Christian history: The relics of St. Mark in Venice

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
4 comments

This day in Christian history: Bathilde - from slave to Queen of France

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments

This week in the history of Christianity

On January 22nd, 1525, the Swiss Anabaptist Movement was born in Zurich. This movement, led by Ulrich Zwingli and Conrad Grebel, sought to reform the Catholic Church and establish a new Christian church based on voluntary adult baptism. The Anabaptist movement, along with others, would later become part of the Reformation movement. However, the Anabaptists were heavily persecuted for their beliefs, and many were exiled or executed.

Read full story
185 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy