Feb. 7: What happened on this day in Christianity?

Girolamo Savonarola

543 - Benedict of Nursia was visiting his twin sister Scholastica when, realizing she was not long for this world, she asked him to stay with her. Sadly, Benedict declined the request. Scholastica bowed her head in prayer when an extreme thunderstorm came up, which prevented Benedict from leaving. Three days later, his sister passed away.

1451 - Peter of Mladonovice, a confidant to Jan Hus and one who documented the harsh mistreatment and eventual death of the latter at the Council of Constance, passed away.

1497 - Girolamo Savonarola and his supporters destroyed numerous artwork pieces in Florence by setting them ablaze.

1528 - Bern, the Swiss Canton, officially declared itself a Protestant state and passed an edict that eliminated Roman Catholic bishops.

1569 - Philip II, King of Spain, ordered the setting up of the Inquisition in Lima. This resulted in much suffering for Jews, among its many victims.

1642 - William Bedell, the Anglican prelate and bishop of Kilmore, Ireland, passed away due to the torture and exposure he endured. Despite his excellent reputation among both Roman Catholics and Protestants due to his fairness and focus on preaching the gospel in Gaelic, he was arrested by the Roman Catholics when he refused to surrender refugees who were facing murder.

1672 - Reverend Solomon Stoddard was appointed Pastor of the Northampton Church in Massachusetts and served his congregation for fifty-five years. Stoddard is also remembered for introducing the "Halfway Covenant" that made it possible to receive Communion even if people were not sure of their salvation. He was also the grandfather of prominent theologian Jonathan Edwards.

1856 - Rev. Daniel Bliss arrived in Syria to begin his mission of nearly fifty years, seven years devoted to traditional religious activities and the rest to educational pursuits.

1876 - Frances Gaines Cartwright passed away in Illinois, accompanying her husband, Peter Cartwright, in his ministry. Tragically, their daughter was killed when a tree fell on her while traveling in the wilderness.

1876 – Dwight Moody and Ira Sankey launched a New York evangelism campaign at the Great Roman Hippodrome, found along Madison Avenue. It included an unprecedented choir of 600.

1916 - Hermogenes, an Orthodox monk, was tonsured and ordained into the Belogorsk monastery. But tragically, two and a half years later, he would be executed by the Bolsheviks.

1938 – German Pastor Martin Niemoller was put on trial by the Nazis for his vocal criticism of their policies. He was convicted and spent seven years in jail, most of which were spent in concentration camps.

1943 - David H. Youngdahl made history as the first Baptist General Conference chaplain to lose his life in a war – he perished on the S. S. Henry R. Mallory transport heading to Europe during WWII, which a German U-boat torpedoed.

1977 - On a tragic day in Rhodesia, seven white Roman Catholic missionaries, including four devoted nuns, were slain at St. Paul's Mission in Musami. It is believed the terrorists intentionally overlooked the African Christians and staff present on the grounds.