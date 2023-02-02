This day in Christian history: Bonhoeffer and Hitler

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Today in 1933, the German Lutheran clergyman Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906–1945) made a powerful radio address, “The Younger Generation’s Altered View of the Concept of Führer,” warning about the consequences of putting blind trust in any man (i.e. Hitler). But, unfortunately, his speech was abruptly cut off just as he warned his listeners to beware of putting their trust in men.

Bonhoeffer’s message was unheard by many due to the Nazi party’s control of the media. However, his warning was recorded and circulated in other ways: newspapers, pamphlets, books, and word of mouth. His message was a powerful reminder that no one should put absolute trust in any leader or government.

Bonhoeffer’s speech reflected his strong moral convictions and commitment to peaceful resistance. As a Christian, he saw the consequences of what blind faith in any man could lead to and wanted to protect people from more pain and suffering.

“The great masquerade of evil has played havoc with all our ethical concepts. For evil to appear disguised as light, charity, historical necessity or social justice is quite bewildering to anyone brought up on our traditional ethical concepts, while for the Christian who bases his life on the Bible, it merely confirms the fundamental wickedness of evil.” — Letters and Papers from Prison

His speech was a testament to his courage and dedication to speaking out against an oppressive regime despite personal danger. But, sadly, Bonhoeffer’s warnings fell on deaf ears — the Nazi party continued to gain greater power as the years passed. Moreover, Bonhoeffer was arrested for helping Jews escape to Switzerland and later executed in 1945 by order of the Nazi party for his involvement in a plot to assassinate Hitler.

Today, Bonhoeffer’s address serves as a reminder of the dangers of blindly following any leader or government. Moreover, his words provide an important lesson for all of us: we should never put our trust in any man-made institution or individual but instead rely on our own judgment and ethics.

