This week in the history of Christianity

Photo by Kamil Vladislav Muttich, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On January 22nd, 1525, the Swiss Anabaptist Movement was born in Zurich. This movement, led by Ulrich Zwingli and Conrad Grebel, sought to reform the Catholic Church and establish a new Christian church based on voluntary adult baptism. The Anabaptist movement, along with others, would later become part of the Reformation movement. However, the Anabaptists were heavily persecuted for their beliefs, and many were exiled or executed.

In 1555, the Diet of Augsburg was held in Germany. This meeting was convened by Emperor Charles V to settle the differences between Catholics and Lutherans, who represented the two main branches of Christianity at the time. The diet resulted in the Augsburg Confession, which outlined the beliefs of Lutherans and allowed them to practice their faith without persecution.

In 1790, George Washington delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress. In it, he expressed his belief that religious freedom was essential for a strong nation and proposed a policy of religious tolerance and respect for all faiths. This statement was a significant step forward in developing religious freedom in America and many other countries worldwide.

Finally, on January 27th, 1945, the First Ukrainian Front forces liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp near Krakow in southeastern Poland. Auschwitz was one of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps in World War II, and the liberation of its prisoners was a significant milestone in the war against fascism. The events at Auschwitz would later become a powerful symbol of the brutality of the Holocaust and a reminder of the need for religious tolerance and understanding among all people.

These four events illustrate Christianity's long and varied history and powerful influence on global events. From the Anabaptist Movement to the liberation of Auschwitz, these events will always be remembered in religious history.