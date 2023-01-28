Naan flatbread veggie pizza recipe

Naan veggie pizza Photo by Carla Paton (author)

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

One of my favorite quick and easy meals is a layered naan bread vegetable pizza. One of the great things about it is you can use whatever you have on hand.

Makes four-quarter slices.

Prep and cook time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

For the pizza pictured, I used the following:

One garlic naan flatbread

Olive oil

Fresh pressed garlic

Italian spices

Fresh spinach leaves

Thinly sliced red onions

Halved cherry tomatoes

Feta cheese crumbles

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place the naan bread on a pizza pan (I like the ones with holes). Brush the entire top with olive oil. Sprinkle with fresh garlic and spices. Cover the surface evenly with fresh spinach leaves. Spread thinly sliced red onions over spinach. Place halved cherry tomatoes over spinach. Sprinkle feta cheese crumbles overall. Salt and pepper to taste.

Place the pan on the center rack and bake for 12 to 15 minutes* or until the edges are slightly golden. After this, I like to move the pan to the top of the oven to broil on low for a few minutes. Make sure you observe it so as not to burn it!

Picture before going into the oven:

Photo by Carla Paton

The great thing about naan flatbread is your pizza dough is already done and pre-cooked. You are just warming it up and browning it. The vegetables and cheese are also only warmed up and not "cooked." The bottom of the naan bread should be fairly crispy when cooked as directed. The olive oil and tomatoes add a great contrast adding just enough vegetable juiciness to make the bites melt in your mouth. This dish is husband and doggie approved! Bon appétit!

*If you use uncooked meat, you may need to cook longer to reach the proper internal temperature of the meat.