Naan flatbread veggie pizza recipe

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmvxc_0kUgu2qY00
Naan veggie pizzaPhoto byCarla Paton (author)

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

One of my favorite quick and easy meals is a layered naan bread vegetable pizza. One of the great things about it is you can use whatever you have on hand.

Makes four-quarter slices.

Prep and cook time: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

For the pizza pictured, I used the following:

  • One garlic naan flatbread
  • Olive oil
  • Fresh pressed garlic
  • Italian spices
  • Fresh spinach leaves
  • Thinly sliced red onions
  • Halved cherry tomatoes
  • Feta cheese crumbles
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Place the naan bread on a pizza pan (I like the ones with holes).
  3. Brush the entire top with olive oil.
  4. Sprinkle with fresh garlic and spices.
  5. Cover the surface evenly with fresh spinach leaves.
  6. Spread thinly sliced red onions over spinach.
  7. Place halved cherry tomatoes over spinach.
  8. Sprinkle feta cheese crumbles overall.
  9. Salt and pepper to taste.

Place the pan on the center rack and bake for 12 to 15 minutes* or until the edges are slightly golden. After this, I like to move the pan to the top of the oven to broil on low for a few minutes. Make sure you observe it so as not to burn it!

Picture before going into the oven:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IK0g_0kUgu2qY00
Photo byCarla Paton

The great thing about naan flatbread is your pizza dough is already done and pre-cooked. You are just warming it up and browning it. The vegetables and cheese are also only warmed up and not "cooked." The bottom of the naan bread should be fairly crispy when cooked as directed. The olive oil and tomatoes add a great contrast adding just enough vegetable juiciness to make the bites melt in your mouth. This dish is husband and doggie approved! Bon appétit!

*If you use uncooked meat, you may need to cook longer to reach the proper internal temperature of the meat.

# food# recipes# vegetables# pizza# naan bread

Comments / 0

Published by

Colorado writer, artist, rancher, and student of theology.

Colorado State
1K followers

