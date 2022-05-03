May Oklahoma almanac forecast and fun events

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlkbm_0fQvrz2X00
HHLtDave5/Depositphotos.com

The month of May is a time of change in Oklahoma. The temperatures start to warm up and the humidity begins to rise. This month brings with it thunderstorms, tornadoes, and plenty of sunshine. Read on for a forecast for the state of Oklahoma in May!

Here is the Old Farmer's Almanac May forecast for Oklahoma:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1mip_0fQvrz2X00
Screenshot by author

May is a month of transition in Oklahoma. The temperatures start to warm up, but the humidity hasn't yet reached its peak. This month brings with it thunderstorms, tornadoes, and plenty of sunshine.

The average high temperature in Oklahoma in May is 79 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 58 degrees. May is the rainiest month of the year in Oklahoma City, OK, with an average of 4.6 inches of precipitation.

The chance of tornadoes is highest this month, with an average of 24 tornadoes in May. However, the majority of these tornadoes are weak and cause little damage.

But, the month of May is also a good time to take advantage of the state's many outdoor activities, as the weather is warm but not yet oppressively hot. So get out there and enjoy all that Oklahoma has to offer this month!

Here are a few great May events in Oklahoma:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oklahoma events# Oklahoma weather# Oklahoma almanac# Oklahoma May

Comments / 0

Published by

Get free Bible devotionals, word search puzzles, and more Christian news.

Colorado State
843 followers

More from Carla Paton

Nebraska State

Nebraska May almanac forecast: What to expect this month

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments
Missouri State

Missouri almanac forecast for May: What you need to know

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
2 comments

What is the meaning of Psalm 1?

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

How to grow a butterfly garden in Kansas City, Missouri

If you're looking for a fun and exciting way to spend your summer, consider growing a butterfly garden in Kansas City, MO. It's an excellent activity for kids and adults alike, and it's a great way to learn about butterflies and their habits. This article will discuss the basics of growing a butterfly garden in Kansas City, including what plants to use and how to attract butterflies.

Read full story

Easter and Passover: What's the connection?

Easter and Passover are undoubtedly two of the most significant holidays in the Christian and Jewish faiths. But many people don't know that there is a connection between these two holidays. In this article, we will explore the relations between Easter and Passover and discuss how they are associated and how they are different.

Read full story

The meaning and history of Good Friday

Good Friday is a holiday that observes Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday and is one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar. Good Friday has a rich history, and its meaning has evolved. In this article, we will explore the history and significance of Good Friday.

Read full story
107 comments
Denver, CO

Spring vegetable planting guide for Denver, CO

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Arkansas State

Spring vegetable gardening in Arkansas: A guide for planting success

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Spring vegetable planting guide for Lincoln, Nebraska

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Jefferson City, MO

Spring vegetable planting guide for Jefferson City, Missouri

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Topeka, KS

Spring vegetable planting guide for Topeka, KS: What to grow and when

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Spring vegetable planting guide for Kansas City, Missouri: What to grow and when

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments
Wichita, KS

Spring vegetable planning guide for Wichita, Kansas

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri almanac forecast for April

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

Spring vegetable planting guide for Colorado Springs, CO

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
1 comments
Kansas State

Kansas almanac forecast for April

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story
Colorado State

Colorado almanac forecasts for April 2-3, 2022

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy