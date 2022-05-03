May Oklahoma almanac forecast and fun events

HHLtDave5/Depositphotos.com

The month of May is a time of change in Oklahoma. The temperatures start to warm up and the humidity begins to rise. This month brings with it thunderstorms, tornadoes, and plenty of sunshine. Read on for a forecast for the state of Oklahoma in May!

Here is the Old Farmer's Almanac May forecast for Oklahoma:

Screenshot by author

May is a month of transition in Oklahoma . The temperatures start to warm up, but the humidity hasn't yet reached its peak. This month brings with it thunderstorms, tornadoes, and plenty of sunshine.

The average high temperature in Oklahoma in May is 79 degrees Fahrenheit, with an average low of 58 degrees. May is the rainiest month of the year in Oklahoma City, OK, with an average of 4.6 inches of precipitation.

The chance of tornadoes is highest this month, with an average of 24 tornadoes in May. However, the majority of these tornadoes are weak and cause little damage.

But, the month of May is also a good time to take advantage of the state's many outdoor activities, as the weather is warm but not yet oppressively hot. So get out there and enjoy all that Oklahoma has to offer this month!

Here are a few great May events in Oklahoma: