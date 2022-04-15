The meaning and history of Good Friday

Good Friday is a holiday that observes Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death. It is observed on the Friday before Easter Sunday and is one of the most important holidays in the Christian calendar. Good Friday has a rich history, and its meaning has evolved. In this article, we will explore the history and significance of Good Friday.

The earliest record of Good Friday dates back to the second century. It was initially mentioned in the writings of Melito of Sardis, a Christian bishop who lived in Asia Minor. In his work "On Pascha," Melito described the events that occurred on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. He wrote that Good Friday was the day on which Jesus was crucified and that Easter Sunday was the day on which he rose from the dead.

The Bible verses that refer to Jesus' crucifixion are Matthew 27:35-50, Mark 15:24-37, Luke 23:33-49, and John 19:17-30. These verses describe the events on Good Friday, including Jesus' crucifixion and death.

Now when the sixth hour had come, there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour. And at the ninth hour Jesus cried out with a loud voice, saying, “Eloi, Eloi, lama sabachthani?” which is translated, “My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me?” Some of those who stood by, when they heard that, said, “Look, He is calling for Elijah!” Then someone ran and filled a sponge full of sour wine, put it on a reed, and offered it to Him to drink, saying, “Let Him alone; let us see if Elijah will come to take Him down.” And Jesus cried out with a loud voice, and breathed His last. (Mark 15:33-37)

The meaning of Good Friday has also evolved. Initially, it was a day of mourning and reflection on Jesus' sacrifice. Today, it is also a day of celebration, as Christians remember how Jesus overcame death and conquered sin. Good Friday is a day that reminds Christians of the hope and joy that they have in Christ.

Christians around the world celebrate or commemorate Good Friday in different ways. Good Friday is a public holiday in some countries, such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. This means that people have the day off from work and can spend time with their families or attend religious services.

Good Friday is not a public day off in other countries, such as the United States. However, many Christians still take the day off from work and spend time with their families or attend religious services.

Some Christians also choose to fast or give up certain foods on Good Friday. This is done to remember Jesus' sacrifice and his suffering.

No matter how you elect to spend it, Good Friday is a special day to remember the true meaning of Easter.

