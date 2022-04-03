Missouri almanac forecast for April

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a beautiful month for April 2022 in Missouri. According to their forecast, April will be warmer and dryer than average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajyEw_0eyJKHZZ00
Screenshot by author

It will be perfect weather for planting and enjoying all that spring offers. So, mark your calendars now and plan accordingly. Then, get out there and enjoy a warmer, dryer April! The trees are starting to bloom, the grass is getting green, and the birds are singing. It's a beautiful time of year to be in Missouri!

Did you know?

  • Did you know that the Gateway Arch in St. Louis is, at 630 feet, the tallest man-made monument in the United States?
  • When Captain Berry jumped out of a moving airplane in 1912, it was the first time that a parachute had worked.
  • At the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, an ice-cream vendor ran out of cups and asked a waffle vendor to roll one up for him, thus inventing the ice cream cone.
  • The first commercial self-rising flour for pancakes and the first ready-mix food was made for Aunt Jemima in 1889 in St. Joseph.

The Farmer's Almanac has been around for a few hundred years, providing farmers with information about the optimal time to plant their crops and the weather patterns they can expect in the coming months. But where did this invaluable resource come from? According to legend, The Farmer's Almanac was created by Benjamin Franklin. In 1758, Franklin was living in Philadelphia and working as a printer. One day, he came across an almanac published in England. He was so impressed by the content that he decided to create his version for farmers in the Colonies. The first edition of The Farmer's Almanac came in 1792, and it quickly became popular among farmers looking for guidance on when to plant their crops and what kind of weather to expect. Over the years, The Old Farmer's Almanac has continued to be a trusted resource for farmers and other people looking for information about the weather.

# Missouri# Missouri weather# Missouri Spring# Missouri birds# Missouri gardening

