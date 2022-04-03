Iowa almanac forecast for April

Patrice Bouchard/Unsplash

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts an interesting month for April 2022 in Iowa. According to their forecast, April will be warmer and dryer than average.

Screenshot by author

It will be perfect weather for planting and enjoying all that spring offers. So, mark your calendars now and plan accordingly. Then, get out there and enjoy a warmer, dryer April! The trees are starting to bloom, the grass is getting green, and the birds are singing. It's a beautiful time of year to be in Iowa!

Did you know?

Iowa has about 86,900 farms. Farm families own more than 97 percent of those farms.

There is one silk for every kernel that grows in an ear of corn.

A single corn bushel can sweeten about 400 cans of soda.

In an average year, Iowa produces more corn than most countries.

The world's largest truck stop is located in Walcott, Iowa. It's called the Iowa 80 Truckstop, and it covers over 400 acres! It includes a restaurant, hotel, truck wash, and more. If you're ever in the area, it's definitely worth checking out!

The Farmer's Almanac has been around for a few hundred years, providing farmers with information about the optimal time to plant their crops and the weather patterns they can expect in the coming months. But where did this invaluable resource come from? According to legend, The Farmer's Almanac was created by Benjamin Franklin. In 1758, Franklin was living in Philadelphia and working as a printer. One day, he came across an almanac published in England. He was so impressed by the content that he decided to create his version for farmers in the Colonies. The first edition of The Farmer's Almanac came in 1792, and it quickly became popular among farmers looking for guidance on when to plant their crops and what kind of weather to expect. Over the years, The Old Farmer's Almanac has continued to be a trusted resource for farmers and other people looking for information about the weather.