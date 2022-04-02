Colorado almanac forecasts for April 2-3, 2022

Georg Eiermann/Unsplash

Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, Colorado can expect a mixed bag of weather on April 2, 2022. The day will start sunny, but clouds will move in by the afternoon. There is a possibility of showers in the evening, but the forecast is subject to change. However, one sure thing is that the temperature will be on the cooler side, so residents should dress accordingly. The almanac predicts that April 2 will be a good day for birdwatching in terms of wildlife activity. Some of the birds you can see in Colorado at this time of year include hawks, eagles, and owls. So whether you're an avid birder or enjoy spending time outdoors, it's worth checking out.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a warm and sunny day for Colorado on April 3, 2022. However, there is a chance of rain late in the day, so farmers should be prepared to harvest their crops early. The weather forecast for the rest of April is sunny and dry, with temperatures remaining steady in the low 70s. This is perfect weather for planting and for enjoying all that spring has to offer. So, mark your calendars and plan accordingly - it looks like it will be a beautiful April in Colorado!

The Farmer's Almanac has been around for a few hundred years, providing farmers with information about the optimal time to plant their crops and the weather patterns they can expect in the coming months. But where did this invaluable resource come from? According to legend, The Farmer's Almanac was created by Benjamin Franklin. In 1758, Franklin was living in Philadelphia and working as a printer. One day, he came across an almanac published in England. He was so impressed by the content that he decided to create his version for farmers in the Colonies. The first edition of The Farmer's Almanac came in 1792, and it quickly became popular among farmers looking for guidance on when to plant their crops and what kind of weather to expect. Over the years, The Old Farmer's Almanac has continued to be a trusted resource for farmers and other people looking for information about the weather.