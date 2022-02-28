Throw me something mister! The history of Mardi Gras beads

Carla Paton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kka0n_0eQu4ggi00
Beadsmiflippo/Depositphotos.com

Do you love Mardi Gras? If so, you're definitely not alone. Mardi Gras is one of the most popular celebrations in the world, and it's known for its colorful parades, delicious food, and of course, beads! But where did Mardi Gras beads come from? And how did they become such an important part of the Mardi Gras celebration?

The history of Mardi Gras beads is a bit murky, but it seems that they first started appearing in Mardi Gras parades in the early 1900s. At that time, they were mostly made of glass and were used as a way to reward people who had caught good throws from the parade floats. Over time, however, Mardi Gras beads became more and more popular, and eventually became one of the most iconic symbols of Mardi Gras. Beads are usually purple, green, and gold, with these three colors containing the Christian symbolism of justice, faith, and power, respectively.

"The throwing of beads and fake jewels, from parade floats to those watching down below, is thought to have started in the late 19th century, when a carnival king threw fake strands of gems and rings to his 'loyal subjects' sometime in the 1890s. By the early 1920s, one of the Krewes, probably Rex, started regularly throwing strands of glass Czech beads, a precursor to the plastic beads seen today." - Time.com

Along with beads, other "gaudy plastic jewelry, toys, and other mementos [are] tossed to the crowds from parading floats. The 'throws', consist of necklaces of plastic beads, coins called doubloons, which are stamped with krewes' logos, parade themes and the year, plus an array of plastic cups and toys such as frisbees, and other trinkets."

These days, Mardi Gras beads are considered essential for any successful Mardi Gras celebration. People flock to New Orleans every year just to get their hands on some of those famous Mardi Gras beads! And if you're ever lucky enough to attend a Mardi Gras parade in person, be sure to keep an eye out for those coveted beads.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# mardi gras# new orleans# fat tuesday# lent# mardi gras beads

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about Books, Food, Fun & Holidays. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Colorado State
391 followers

More from Carla Paton

Bram Stoker's Dracula: A classic gothic novel with a new introduction

Bram Stoker's Draculais a classic Gothic novel that was published in 1897. The novel tells the story of Count Dracula's attempt to move from Transylvania to England so that he may find new blood and spread the undead curse, and of the battle between Dracula and a small group of people led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing. Although it was published over 100 years ago, this book is still popular today and has been adapted into many movies.

Read full story

Pride and Prejudice book review: A classic romance novel with a new introduction

If you're looking for a classic romance novel, look no further than Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen. This book has it all: love, heartbreak, witty dialogue, and more. Elizabeth Bennet is one of the most memorable female characters in literary history, and Mr. Darcy is one of the most romantic heroes ever written. If you're looking for a great read, pick up Pride and Prejudice – you won't be disappointed! Jane Austen is a genius, and her novels are timeless classics. If you've never read any of her work, I highly recommend starting with Pride and Prejudice.

Read full story

The Passover Seder: A journey from Egypt to modern day

The history of Passover is a fascinating one. Passover reflects the story of the Israelites' journey from Egypt to the modern day. This holiday is celebrated by Jews worldwide and commemorates the Israelites' escape from slavery in Egypt. There are many traditions associated with Passover, including the Seder meal and the reading of the Haggadah.

Read full story
8 comments

How writing improves your mental health

As many people (and studies) can attest, there are many mental health benefits to writing. When you write, you are putting your thoughts and feelings down on paper (or screen). This can be very therapeutic and can help you deal with difficult emotions or situations. Writing has been shown to improve mental clarity, increase focus, boost self-esteem, and more. In this article, I will detail some of the mental health benefits of writing. I hope that this information will inspire you to start, restart writing, or deepen your current writing practice.

Read full story
5 comments

Mardi Gras king cake: a delicious tradition

Mardi Gras is a time-honored tradition celebrated by people all over the world. It is a time when everyone can let loose and enjoy themselves before the solemnity of Lent begins. Mardi Gras is also known for its delicious food, including the king cake. This article will tell you all about king cake and how to make it yourself!

Read full story
2 comments

The history of Easter and the pagan goddess Ēostre

OstaraEduard Ade, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The history of Easter is deeply rooted in the history of Ēostre, a pagan goddess celebrated by the Saxons during the month of April. Her feast day was marked by fertility rites and the giving of eggs, which represented new life. It is thought that Ēostre was eventually absorbed into the Christian tradition, and her name was given to the Easter holiday. Some believe that the Easter bunny is also a remnant of Ēostre's worship, as she was often depicted with rabbits or hares. While we may not know everything about this ancient goddess, her legacy can still be seen in modern Easter celebrations!

Read full story
61 comments

Easter hot cross buns: a delicious history and recipe

Easter is a time of year celebrated by many different religions around the world. For Christians, Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. In addition, Easter is a time of year when families come together to celebrate and enjoy traditional foods. One of the most popular Easter dishes is Hot Cross Buns. Let's look at the history of these delicious buns and learn how to make them ourselves!

Read full story
10 comments
Kalamazoo County, MI

Bird flu detected in the U.S. could mean even more for your grocery bills

Federal authorities said Thursday that a strain of highly pathogenic avian or bird influenza was detected in Michigan in a backyard flock of birds in Kalamazoo County. The infected flock was tested by the Michigan State University's Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services later confirmed. Michigan officials quarantined the Kalamazoo County site and birds at that property, and according to the USDA, they will be “depopulated” so the disease does not spread. Additionally, the USDA said that birds from that flock will not enter the food system. The virus is also theoretically lethal to any poultry in a commercial setting.

Read full story

The history of St Patrick’s Day traditional corned beef and cabbage

Many people enjoy corned beef and cabbage as a St. Patrick's Day tradition. But do you know the history of this dish? It has quite an interesting story! Corned beef and cabbage as a combined dish was first introduced to America by Irish immigrants in the early 1800s. They would often serve it on St. Patrick's Day as a way to celebrate their heritage. Over time, the dish became popular throughout the country and is now considered a classic American dish. If you're looking for an excellent traditional meal on St. Patrick's Day, corned beef and cabbage is the way to go!

Read full story
19 comments

Craft Yarn Council hosting first-of-its-kind virtual yarn competition à la “The Great British Bake Off”

Do you love challenge-based TV shows like “Top Chef” and “LEGO Masters”? Have you ever watched “The Great British Baking Off” or “Making It” and wondered what these shows would be like if the challenges were based on yarn crafts?

Read full story
1 comments
Douglas County, CO

Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper, Gov. Polis oppose plan to export groundwater from San Luis Valley to Douglas County

Colorado’s two U.S. senators will oppose a project being considered by Douglas County commissioners to import groundwater from the San Luis Valley. The senators announced their opposition to the proposal in a press release on Feb. 21, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Pueblo, CO

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region is opening a low-cost vet clinic in Pueblo, Colorado

kitty & puppyPhoto by Krista Mangulsone on Unsplash. According to the Colorado Springs Business Journal, The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has partnered with PetSmart Charities to open a new Wellness Clinic inside the PetSmart located at 4230 N. Fwy., in Pueblo, Colorado.

Read full story
1 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

New Life Church in Colorado Springs to begin big commercial building project in the InterQuest area

A new retail project is coming to the booming InterQuest area in north Colorado Springs. However, it is being developed not by a real estate company, but instead by New Life Church.

Read full story
7 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

It's a car, it's a dog, it's the Wienermobile!

Feb. 24 - at the King Soopers at 3250 Centennial Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 - at the King Soopers at 6030 Stetson Hills Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 - at the King Soopers at 7915 Constitution Ave. from10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Read full story

Charity NFT drop for underprivileged children's education

Urban Link Media is committing to providing children in need with a good education. They aim to do so by launching an initiative that invites companies, organizations, and individuals to support them through the purchase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a live auction on Opensea.io.

Read full story
Manitou Springs, CO

Mardi Gras comes to Manitou Springs, Colorado this weekend

This Saturday, February 26, Carnivale comes to Colorado! This year’s festival theme is “Mystical Manitou.” While Mardi Gras proper isn’t until March 1, the Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo cook-off starts Saturday at 11 am with tastings at 75 cents each. The gumbo cook-off is celebrating its 28th year.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy