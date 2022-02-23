Pueblo, CO

The Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region is opening a low-cost vet clinic in Pueblo, Colorado

According to the Colorado Springs Business Journal, The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has partnered with PetSmart Charities to open a new Wellness Clinic inside the PetSmart located at 4230 N. Fwy., in Pueblo, Colorado.

The $150,000 grant from PetSmart Charities enables HSPPR to operate the new in-store clinic on Sundays and Mondays.

"Veterinarians will deliver preventative services including wellness exams and vaccinations such as Bordetella and DA2PP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, and rabies for both cats and dogs," the CBJ said.

“We are excited to announce this new opportunity in the Pueblo community,” said Julie Crosby, director of veterinary services at HSPPR. “We’re so grateful to PetSmart Charities for helping make this clinic available to the pets of Pueblo. Current vaccinations and regular wellness exams are a crucial part of keeping pets healthy and in their homes, and at HSPPR we believe that pets and people are better together.”

Additional services offered include de-wormer, nail trim, microchip, K9 heartworm test, and pet licenses. Patients will be seen by appointment only and can be made at hsppr.org/services/veterinary-services.

“PetSmart Charities is proud to partner with innovators like these to build accessible vet care models that focus on under-represented communities,” said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities. “We believe that the benefits of caring for a pet should be accessible to loving people from all walks of life. Pets are important family members and giving them better lives helps their people build healthier lives, too.”

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region was the first shelter facility in Colorado to be accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association, which means that their team completed a rigorous review of protocols and an in-depth inspection to ensure that they are providing care equivalent to private veterinary clinics.

