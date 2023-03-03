North West and Gracie Teefey's Homemade Pasta Hangout: TikTok's Sweetest Besties!

North West and Gracie Teefey are TikTok’s sweetest besties, and they have proved it once again by making homemade pasta together. Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, and Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie, have been hanging out together, sharing their moments of impromptu singing and silliness on TikTok.

Photo by @HollywoodLife/Twitter

In a series of videos shared on North's joint account with her mom, Kim Kardashian, the BFFs showed viewers how to make noodles from scratch. Kim's daughter, North, started the video by getting glam, and then they moved on to the next step - lots and lots of flour and eggs.

Gracie cut the dough into strips, while North rolled out the mixture. Gracie shared that it wasn't her first time making pasta and even had a kitchen fail with North's cousin, Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope Disick.

North and Gracie have been in plenty of TikToks together, and they always have a good time. They even made custom-made slime for North and gave her a makeover to look just like her bestie.

However, there seems to be drama brewing between Northeast Aunt Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez. Fans speculated after Selena posted a clip on TikTok about her newly done brows, and shortly after, Kylie posted a snap about her brows, causing online debate. Selena later announced during a TikTok live that she's on a break from social media, stating that she's too old for this.

But let's forget the drama and focus on the cute sister moments, like the one Selena shared on her Instagram account of her and Gracie fishing together. It's moments like these that remind us that friendship and family are the most important things in life.

There's nothing better than spending time with your bestie, making pasta, and having a good time. Let's all learn from North and Gracie's friendship and cherish our relationships.