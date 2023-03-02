Ed Sheeran's New Album "Subtract" Channels Pain From Wife's Tumor and Best Friend's Death

Owen Belen

Have you heard the news? Ed Sheeran is returning with a new album called "Subtract" which will be released on May 5th. But what makes this album unique is that it is not your normal radio-friendly pop record. No way, no how. This one is unique. This one is candid and raw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIPFn_0l5Doxgi00
Photo by@AlbumTalksHQ/Twitter

Ed, you see, has gone through a lot. His wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumor while expecting, a close friend died unexpectedly, and he was even sued for copyright infringement. Talk about a tumultuous few years.

But Ed was not defeated by these obstacles. Instead, he turned to his music for solace. He wrote and recorded hundreds of songs in which he expressed his deepest and darkest ideas. And he replaced a decade's worth of work with this new album in just over a week.

"Subtract" according to Ed, is not about creating an album that people will enjoy. It's about being truthful and honest about where he is in his adult life. For the first time, he's unlocking the trap door to his soul and letting us see the real him. That, my friends, takes guts.

Ed realizes that he is in a unique position as an artist. People recognize him and enjoy his music. But, in the end, he just wants to be known as a musician and songwriter. Take away the celebrity and the concerts, and you're left with the genuine thing.

And, believe me, this record is all Ed. It makes no attempt to be anything other than what it is. It is not attempting to please anyone other than himself. It is what distinguishes it.

So mark your calendars, everyone. The 5th of May is going to be a terrific day. And if you need me, I'll be listening to Ed Sheeran's "Subtract" on repeat.

