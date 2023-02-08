Breaking Bad Reunites in Super Bowl Commercial: 'Breaking Good' Brings Back Cranston, Paul, and Cruz for a Tasty Treat!

Hello, fellow Breaking Bad enthusiasts! I have some wonderful news to share with you. Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz, actors of one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, have reunited for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. It's called Breaking Good, after all!

The three stars in this amusing video are promoting PopCorners, a food that is air popped rather than cooked. What's more, the best part? You can choose from six (or seven) signature tastes!

Brian Cranston laughs in the commercial about how PopCorners are created from simple materials, as opposed to Jesse Pinkman's "special" supply. Aaron Paul, who played Jesse, responds by adding, "Harold's going to want to taste one of these."

As a snack-obsessed lad, I must say that the phrase "That's dog gone clever" appeals to me. The greatest part? These PopCorners are delicious! So, if you want to relive the Breaking Bad days while also satisfying your snack desires, grab a bag of PopCorners and enjoy the trip.

Let's face it, the Super Bowl is as much about the advertisements as it is about the game itself. And this PopCorners commercial is unquestionably one of the finest. It has everything a Super Bowl commercial should have: humor, star appearances, and a product that genuinely sounds great.

But my favorite part of this advertisement is the reunion of the Breaking Bad ensemble. It's always nice to see old friends reunited, especially when they're promoting something as lighthearted and entertaining as PopCorners.

So, prepare to see Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz return to the screen, and grab a bag of PopCorners while you're at it. This commercial is guaranteed to make you laugh and leave you smiling. And who knows, maybe it'll encourage you to rewatch the entire Breaking Bad series. To summarize, this PopCorners commercial is a must-see for any Breaking Bad fan. It's full of wit, ingenuity, and nostalgia. So don't miss out on this Breaking Bad-sized reunion! And, let's be honest, who doesn't enjoy a tasty snack?