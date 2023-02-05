Love is in the Air: Vanessa Hudgens and MLB Star Cole Tucker are Engaged!

Vanessa Hudgens and Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker are getting married! The couple, who began dating in 2020 after meeting via a Zoom meditation group, have been inseparable ever since. And let me tell you, these two are like two peas in a pod! They're just so similar and at ease with each other.

The actress has been sighted at a couple of Cole's baseball games over the years, and she's been open about how much she enjoys there to support him. And Cole is as supportive of Vanessa, attending all of her red carpet events and more.

These two are all over social media, flaunting their love and gratitude for one another. Vanessa captioned one of their photographs, "I'll stop the world and melt with you. I'm so incredibly grateful." It's evident these two are destined to be together.

And, if you're anything like me, you're probably wondering how the proposal went down. According to sources close to the couple, Cole proposed when they were on a romantic holiday. What a treat!

But let's go over these two lovebirds in further detail. Vanessa Hudgens is a triple threat, with a great career in acting, singing, and dance. She rose to prominence with her appearance in the "High School Musical" trilogy, and she has since appeared in several films and television shows. When she's not on TV, she's on stage shouting out her melodies or killing it in a dance performance.

Then there's Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball star who has been making waves in the sport since his debut. Cole has rapidly become a fan favorite and has already had a great MLB career because to his excellent skills on the field.

What's even more impressive about these two is how they handle their accomplishment. They are both down-to-earth, thankful, and generous people. They both like giving back and have been involved in different charitable causes throughout the years.

And when they're not working on their jobs, they're busy being gorgeous together. They're constantly uploading cute images of each other on social media, and they're always making each other laugh. These two are the pinnacle of #couplegoals.

So, what's next for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker? We're confident their engagement and eventual wedding will be a fairytale affair, and we can't wait to see what their future together brings. But one thing is certain: these two will continue to conquer the world together, one zoom meditation session, red carpet event, and baseball game at a time.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's engagement is a perfect match. These two are the ideal couple. We wish them all the love and happiness in the world and can't wait to see what their future brings.

So, congratulations to Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker on their engagement! We can't wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic pair.