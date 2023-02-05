On Instagram, Selena Gomez posted a series of unfiltered, make-up-free selfies.

Photo by @selenagomez / Instagram

Can we all take a moment to admire Selena Gomez's stunning beauty? The internet is exploding when the pop sensation, actor, and beauty icon revealed some candid photographs on Instagram. These aren't your normal, highly managed and edited Instagram photos - these are the actual thing.

Selena is embracing her natural beauty and allowing it to shine in front of everyone. And let me tell you, it has made the world a better place.

I mean, she's 30. You can forgo the cosmetics and still look like a million bucks at that age. But don't forget that Selena is more than just a pretty face. She is a strong woman who has been through a lot and emerged even stronger. These photographs demonstrate that fortitude, and we're all here to support it.

And may we discuss the response? Fans gushed about Selena's beauty in the comments area, which is a sea of compliments and affection. It's encouraging to see people encouraging one another, especially in a world when social media can be so destructive.

But, guess what? This isn't just a passing fad. There is a movement here. Women all over the world are tired of hiding behind layers of makeup and filters to feel beautiful. They want to be proud of their natural beauty and embrace it. And Selena is leading the charge, demonstrating that you don't need a "perfect" face to be beautiful.

Let us all learn from Selena and quit hiding behind our phones and filters. Accept your inherent beauty and show the world your true self. And to all the gentlemen out there, don't let this movement pass us by. A little beard never hurt anyone, and it might just take you from a 5 to a 10 in the eyes of the ladies. So, the next time you're feeling depressed, know that you're just one step away from your next makeup-free selfie.

While we're about it, let's discuss the beauty industry's double standards. Men are commended for accepting their natural appearance, whilst women are required to use makeup every day. That needs to change.

It's time for women to be proud of their natural beauty and to be comfortable in their own flesh. And Selena is doing exactly that. She is shattering stereotypes and paving the road for a more inclusive and tolerant beauty standard.

But don't forget that this isn't a little matter. It is more complicated than that. For years, women have been told that in order to be accepted and loved, they must appear a specific way. They've been bombarded with images of flawless, photo-shopped models, and they've been taught that they must aspire for that impossible standard. But, in reality, there is no one "correct" way to gaze. Beauty exists in many shapes and sizes, and it's past time we started recognizing that.

And Selena is doing exactly that. She's sending a powerful message to young girls and women everywhere by sharing these photos: you are gorgeous just the way you are. That is a message that the world urgently requires right now.

Let us continue to praise natural beauty and strive for a society where everyone is at ease and confident in their own skin. Because, at the end of the day, it isn't about how you appear. It's about being comfortable in your own skin and appreciating your individual attractiveness. And that is something we can all support.

So, let us continue to share love and support Selena and all the ladies who are embracing their natural beauty. Because we can transform the world and make it a more beautiful place for everyone if we all work together.

So, Selena, cheers. Continue doing what you're doing, and we'll see you at your next selfie.

