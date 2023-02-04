Los Angeles, CA

Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departments

carl owen belen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7hTf_0kcJsOxs00
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Involved in a Car AccidentPhoto by@EntertainmentTonight / YouTube

Who says miracles don't happen? Dwayne Johnson's mother, Anna Johnson, was involved in a car accident on Wednesday night that totaled her vehicle. But, thankfully, The Rock has revealed that his mother is fine and survived the accident. The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of his mother's red Cadillac, which was involved in the accident. Despite the fact that the front passenger side was completely crushed, Anna survived with flying colors.

Dwayne praised his mother as a true survivor, citing her history of overcoming obstacles such as lung cancer, a difficult marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver, and even an attempted suicide. The actor thanked the Los Angeles police and fire departments for their assistance and concern during the incident. He also emphasized the importance of family, reminding fans not to take their loved ones for granted and to give them a hug if they are fortunate enough to still have both parents.

It's no secret that Dwayne is a caring and generous son. Back in 2021, he surprised his mother with a Cadillac SUV, capturing the moment on Instagram and expressing his gratitude for being able to do something special for his mother, who has had a difficult life. And for Christmas 2018, he went above and beyond by providing Anna with a brand new home! Dwayne explained that growing up, his family moved from apartment to apartment, trying to make ends meet, so it felt good to tell his mother she could live anywhere she wanted.

Family is everything, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a prime example of that. He is fortunate to have a good mother and even more fortunate to be able to give back in such significant ways. So, let us take a cue from The Rock and shower our loved ones with extra love and appreciation today.

Dwayne has always been open about his feelings for and admiration for his mother. He attributes his success to her and is grateful for the sacrifices she made for him and his family. The actor's post about the accident serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the impact that a strong mother figure can have on a person's life.

Fans of the former wrestler were quick to offer their support and well wishes to Anna. Many people commented on the post, expressing their relief that she was okay and praising Dwayne for being such a wonderful son. The incident has sparked an outpouring of love and positivity online, with many people sharing their own stories about the important role their mothers have played in their lives.

While the car was damaged in the accident, Anna appears to be fine. She has a history of overcoming adversity and is clearly a strong and resilient woman. And, with a son like Dwayne, she has nothing to be concerned about. He will always be there for her and support her through whatever comes her way.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post about his mother's accident serves as a reminder of the power of family and the impact that a strong mother figure can have on a person's life. It's a touching story of love, resilience, and generosity that has inspired many and made people smile.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dwayne johnson mother# the rock# safe# car accident# survivor

Comments / 10

Published by

sometimes a writer, sometimes a music producer | onohara

Daly City, CA
282 followers

More from carl owen belen

Breaking Bad Reunites in Super Bowl Commercial: 'Breaking Good' Brings Back Cranston, Paul, and Cruz for a Tasty Treat!

Hello, fellow Breaking Bad enthusiasts! I have some wonderful news to share with you. Brian Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Raymond Cruz, actors of one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, have reunited for a PopCorners Super Bowl commercial. It's called Breaking Good, after all!

Read full story

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Getaway Dreams Come to Life in Super Bowl Commercial

Hello, fellow couch potatoes! Are you prepared for the year's biggest sporting event? That's right, the Super Bowl is right around the corner, which means it's time for some juicy advertisements! And this year, we have a real treat in store for you. Our sources have exclusively provided us with an early peek at two of the advertisements due to show during the game, and we're kicking things off with Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone.

Read full story
3 comments

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Gets Engaged: Love Story Takes a Romantic Turn

It was a huge weekend for Eminem's family, as his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. Hailie posted a series of images to Instagram on February 6th with the message, "Casual weekend recap 2/4/23 [ring emoji] I adore you for the most part."

Read full story
3 comments

Senate Tells Ticketmaster to Be Careful with Beyoncé Tour Tickets After Taylor Swift Problem

Hello, this is your guy bringing you the most recent news from the United States Senate. And you won't believe what they're worried about right now; it's not the national debt or anything like that; it's Beyoncé's forthcoming tour!

Read full story

Samm Henshaw Delivers Soulful and Memorable Performance with "Untidy Soul" Tour

"Us," Samm Henshaw's latest short film, is an emotional roller coaster, as I recently learned. Samm, known for his sincere and fascinating songs, personally walks us through his career and artistic evolution. He discusses his global travels, his experiences playing to sold-out crowds, and the highs and lows of his career.

Read full story

Taylor Swift Glitters at the Grammys: Decoding Her Midnight Blue Roberto Cavalli Gown's Easter Eggs!

Hello Swifties! Are you ready to enter the sparkling world of Taylor Swift's Grammy gown? Buckle up, because this two-piece midnight blue Roberto Cavalli outfit is crammed with Easter eggs, referencing both current and former albums, and causing a flurry of excitement for all Swifties out there!

Read full story

Fans Spot Serious Ben on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Grammys Date Night

The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continues to intrigue fans and the media. Their relationship has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, from their early days as friends to their reunion as a couple years later. But one thing is certain: these two were meant to be together.

Read full story
1 comments

1,000 Blind People Regain Sight Through 10-Minute Surgery, Thanks to Mr. Beast

Mr. Beast and a group of medical specialists operate on 1,000 blind people from all over the world, changing their lives forever. The procedure, which involved replacing a clouded lens with an artificial one, was straightforward. Many of the patients were finally able to return to work and live more fulfilling lives, and they were overjoyed to be able to see the world clearly once more. Everyone's eyes welled up with tears as each patient emerged from surgery and saw their family and loved ones for the first time in years. The effectiveness of technology and the generosity of people who want to improve the lives of those in need are both demonstrated in this video.

Read full story
52 comments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sell luxurious Bel-Air Estate for $42.5 Million

Are you ready to enter Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's multimillion-dollar mansion? These two lovebirds have listed their Bel-Air mansion for a whopping $42.5 million. This beautiful apartment is set on eight acres of breathtaking countryside and has everything you could want and more. This place is a true fantasy home, with sky-high ceilings in the main level living room and a 30-seat screening room featuring JLo and Ben's movie pictures on the wall. And if you like games, the game area has you covered with a very familiar sign.

Read full story
17 comments

Love is in the Air: Vanessa Hudgens and MLB Star Cole Tucker are Engaged!

Vanessa Hudgens and Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker are getting married! The couple, who began dating in 2020 after meeting via a Zoom meditation group, have been inseparable ever since. And let me tell you, these two are like two peas in a pod! They're just so similar and at ease with each other.

Read full story
3 comments

On Instagram, Selena Gomez posted a series of unfiltered, make-up-free selfies.

Can we all take a moment to admire Selena Gomez's stunning beauty? The internet is exploding when the pop sensation, actor, and beauty icon revealed some candid photographs on Instagram. These aren't your normal, highly managed and edited Instagram photos - these are the actual thing.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy