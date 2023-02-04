Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departments

Dwayne Johnson's Mom Involved in a Car Accident Photo by @EntertainmentTonight / YouTube

Who says miracles don't happen? Dwayne Johnson's mother, Anna Johnson, was involved in a car accident on Wednesday night that totaled her vehicle. But, thankfully, The Rock has revealed that his mother is fine and survived the accident. The former WWE star took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo of his mother's red Cadillac, which was involved in the accident. Despite the fact that the front passenger side was completely crushed, Anna survived with flying colors.

Dwayne praised his mother as a true survivor, citing her history of overcoming obstacles such as lung cancer, a difficult marriage, a head-on collision with a drunk driver, and even an attempted suicide. The actor thanked the Los Angeles police and fire departments for their assistance and concern during the incident. He also emphasized the importance of family, reminding fans not to take their loved ones for granted and to give them a hug if they are fortunate enough to still have both parents.

It's no secret that Dwayne is a caring and generous son. Back in 2021, he surprised his mother with a Cadillac SUV, capturing the moment on Instagram and expressing his gratitude for being able to do something special for his mother, who has had a difficult life. And for Christmas 2018, he went above and beyond by providing Anna with a brand new home! Dwayne explained that growing up, his family moved from apartment to apartment, trying to make ends meet, so it felt good to tell his mother she could live anywhere she wanted.

Family is everything, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a prime example of that. He is fortunate to have a good mother and even more fortunate to be able to give back in such significant ways. So, let us take a cue from The Rock and shower our loved ones with extra love and appreciation today.

Dwayne has always been open about his feelings for and admiration for his mother. He attributes his success to her and is grateful for the sacrifices she made for him and his family. The actor's post about the accident serves as a reminder of the importance of family and the impact that a strong mother figure can have on a person's life.

Fans of the former wrestler were quick to offer their support and well wishes to Anna. Many people commented on the post, expressing their relief that she was okay and praising Dwayne for being such a wonderful son. The incident has sparked an outpouring of love and positivity online, with many people sharing their own stories about the important role their mothers have played in their lives.

While the car was damaged in the accident, Anna appears to be fine. She has a history of overcoming adversity and is clearly a strong and resilient woman. And, with a son like Dwayne, she has nothing to be concerned about. He will always be there for her and support her through whatever comes her way.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram post about his mother's accident serves as a reminder of the power of family and the impact that a strong mother figure can have on a person's life. It's a touching story of love, resilience, and generosity that has inspired many and made people smile.