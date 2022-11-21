The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSide

The Parade celebrates Dr. King and the civil rights movement's greatest achievements: convincing congress to pass 1964, Civil Rights Act, eliminating legalized racial segregation and 1965, Voting Rights Act eliminating legal barriers to voting for African Americans in the United States.

San Bernardino Calif. Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce brings back The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza in celebration of Dr. King’s birthday on Monday, January 16th, 2023, at 11:00 AM. The Parade starts at Graciano Gomez Elementary School at Mt. Vernon and Baseline and continues west on Baseline ending at Arroyo Valley High School and Anne Sherrell’s Park.

“Everyone is invited to attend the parade and & Extravaganza in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his legacy of freedom. Come rejoice with vendors, music, community booths, First 5 children’s zone, custom, and classic cars, motorcycles, fun, and entertainment at the parade and after at Arroyo Valley High School and Anne Sherrell’s Park,” said event Chair Lou Dowdy.

Photo by Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Spectators enjoy the MLK Day parade.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (born January 15, 1929 – April 4, 1968) was an American Baptist minister and activist, one of the most prominent leaders in the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968. King advanced civil rights for people of color in the United States through nonviolence and civil disobedience. Inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi, he led targeted, nonviolent resistance against Jim Crow laws and other forms of discrimination.

Dr. King and the civil rights movement's greatest achievements were convincing congress to pass 1964, the landmark Civil Rights Act, essentially eliminating legalized racial segregation in the United States. The legislation made it illegal to discriminate against Blacks or other minorities in hiring, public accommodations, education or transportation, areas which at the time were still very segregated in many places in America.

Photo by Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

The San Bernardino City Police Department control traffic.

In 1965, they also convinced congress to pass Voting Rights Act, which was an equally important set of laws that eliminated the remaining barriers to voting for African Americans, who in some locales had been almost completely disenfranchised.

The campaign for a federal holiday in King’s honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983. To learn more about Dr. King go to: TheKingCenter.org.

Photo by Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Assemblymember Eloise Reyes and her husband Frank Reyes in a previous MLK Day parade

Set up and staging for The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza begins at 11:00 am at Graciano Gomez Elementary School in San Bernardino and the parade starts at 1:00 PM. The celebration at Arroyo Valley High School and Anne Sherrell’s Park continues until 8:00 PM.

Collaborators for The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade include The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Lue ProductionsCommunity Umbrella Services, Dameron Communications, YouthBuild Inland Empire, Chords Youth Enrichment Program, San Bernardino Valley College, San Bernardino Airport, Off the Chain Alliance, Westside Story Newspaper, Empire Talks Back and Black Health Coalition.

For more information or to sign up to be in the MLK Day Parade go to BlackChamberofCommerce.org follow the link for information and registration or call (888) 466-7408.

About The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity. The SCBCC focuses its efforts on four major areas: Economic Development, Community Development, Public Policy, and Membership Services.

For more information or to join the Chamber go to BlackChamberofCommerce.org or call (888) 466-7408.

Photo by Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce

Tags: African American, Anne Sherrell’s Park, Arroyo Valley High School, black, civil rights act, civil rights movement, Dr. King, Dr. Martin Luther King, Graciano Gomez Elementary School, Jr., MLK, Parade, The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, voting rights act