FEMA approves more than $173 million to Florida Division of Emergency Management

FEMA Public Assistance has approved $173,113,639.73 to reimburse the Florida Division of Emergency Management for emergency protective measures following Hurricane Ian.

In response to Hurricane Ian, FDEM utilized contract services to purchase 8,550 non-congregate sheltering (NCS) travel trailer units which were placed on commercial or private property for individuals and families displaced by the hurricane.

The contracts also included assistance for movement of the travel trailers, call center support for registration, case management, NCS transportation management, and project management.

As of July 3, 2023, Public Assistance grants for Hurricane Ian applicants in Florida total $1.2 Billion.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. These funds support the removal of debris, costs of emergency protective measures and restoration of public facilities, helping disaster survivors resume life in their communities.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

Caribbean National Weekly July 13, 2023

appeared first on CNW Network

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson puts world on notice ahead of World Champs

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson has thrown down the gauntlet to her rivals at next month’s World Athletics Championships with outstanding performances in the shorts sprints at the just concluded JAAA/PUMA National Senior and Junior Championships in Kingston.

Read full story

