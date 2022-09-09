King Charles III announced that the royal mourning will last up to 17 days

Prince Charles, who became King Charles III, began to implement the protocol “London Bridge”, which was prescribed in case of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Today he signed the first documents related to the organization of the farewell with his mother. This is reported by Mirror.co.uk.

As it became known, the new monarch announced that the royal mourning will last up to 17 days. Elizabeth’s funeral itself is supposed to take place on the tenth day after her death. It is already known that the last shelter of the Queen will be the memorial chapel of her father, King George VI. After the funeral, her family members will be in mourning for another week.

In addition, the king signed a document stating that today at 13.00 a gun salute will sound in Hyde Park. A total of 96 shots will be fired — one for each year of Elizabeth’s life.

In the evening, the address of Charles III to the people will be shown on the air on the central TV channels. In fact, the 73-year-old monarch was supposed to address his subjects the day before, but due to the fact that everyone found out about Elizabeth’s death after 6 p.m., it was decided to postpone the broadcast to the next day.

Recall that on the eve of the 96-year-old Queen died while at her Balmoral residence. Next to her was the heir to the throne and daughter Princess Anna. The rest of the relatives who left London after the news about the deterioration of the queen’s condition, no longer found her alive. Prince Harry was the last to arrive at the castle, and he was one of the first to leave Balmoral in the morning.

Source: vnknews.com