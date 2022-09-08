George Clooney and Julia Roberts needed 80 takes to shoot a kiss in the comedy

George Clooney said that on the set of the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” he and Julia Roberts needed 80 takes to shoot a kiss. When he confessed this to his wife, she was unpleasantly surprised. Later, the actors admitted that 79 times out of 80 they just laughed. In total, it took them about six months to prepare for the stage.

George Clooney shared the story of unsuccessful kisses with Julia Roberts in an interview with The New York Times. Earlier, the network published a trailer for the romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise”, in which Julia Roberts and George Clooney played the main characters. Actors reincarnated as divorced spouses who fly to Bali to “save” their daughter from an unwanted marriage for them.

The girl is going to get married to a guy she met while traveling after graduation. She fell in love with him for the first time and immediately wanted to spend her whole life with him. The heroes of Julia Roberts and George Clooney believe that their daughter Lily is making the same mistake as they did almost 20 years ago.

The former spouses are trying to upset their daughter’s relationship, simultaneously recalling their life together. The film was directed by Ol Parker (A Boy named Christmas), and the screenwriter was Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures). The world premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” will take place on October 21.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney previously starred together in the films “Financial Monster” and “Ocean’s Eleven”. Julia Roberts appeared in a small episode in “Ocean’s Twelve” in 2004, but in this picture, her character got a small amount of screen time.

Source: vnknews.com