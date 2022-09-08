Prince William and Kate Middleton took their children to a new school

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their children to Lembrook Private School in Berkshire, where the heirs will study after the family moves to Windsor.

Prince George and Prince Louis were dressed in the same school uniform, Princess Charlotte appeared in a blue plaid dress. Kate herself chose a brown polka dot Rixo dress for this day, Prince William appeared in public in a blue suit. The publication that writes about it is Daily Mail.

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the children were nervous, but were able to cope with emotions.:

“When they got out of the car, they were just dizzy with excitement, but then they pulled themselves together and relaxed. They’re wonderful kids.”

Note that for the youngest, Louis, this day was doubly significant. After all, before that, he attended kindergarten — at Willcocks Nursery School in London. And now he has become a schoolboy — the prince will study in a preparatory class. And for this occasion, he was dressed in exactly the same school uniform as his older brother George — a white shirt and dark shorts. At the same time, as everyone noticed, the young prince did not seem at all excited or embarrassed. He walked with Kate’s hand in his, calm and confident. And at the entrance to the schoolyard, he gave everyone a dazzling smile on camera. And those who remembered how George went to school for the first time in 2017 were amazed at how differently the brothers behaved. Then Kate’s eldest son was accompanied only by Prince William, because Middleton, who was waiting for Louis at the time, suffered from pathological toxicosis in pregnant women. And George looked so scared then that William could hardly tear him away from his hand. And the teacher had to calm the new student for a long time before he agreed to go with her.

The education of three children at Lambrook school will cost Kate and William 50 thousand pounds (about 57.5 thousand dollars) per year.

Source: vnknews.com