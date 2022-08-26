Haval has revealed a new large crossover H-Dog

Haval presented another crossover called H-Dog at the Chengdu Auto Show. At the moment, this is the largest “dog” in the family, it is comparable in size to the Skoda Kodiaq. The novelty received a large-format tablet of the multimedia system, an updated Haval logo, a brutal exterior design, and a hybrid power plant with 326 horsepower and a charging function from an outlet.

The crossover is based on the promising L.E.M.O.N. platform. The design is designed in the style of Cool Dog (KuGou for the Chinese market) and X Dog. The model also has a feature – a radiator grille in the form of an inverted trapezoid with round running lights spaced on the sides. The rear pillars of the car are shortened and slightly filled up, which made it possible to make the roofline sloping.

Haval H-Dog 2023 dimensions:

Length – 4705 mm

Width – 1908 mm

Height – 1780 mm

Wheelbase – 2810 mm

The model is driven by an electrified installation, which includes a 1.5-liter turbo engine and a two-stage hybrid transmission DHT. The total output of the system is 326 horsepower and 530 Nm of torque, which is comparable to the characteristics of a traditional 2.5-liter gasoline engine. The battery capacity has not been made public, but it is known that the H-Dog will be able to drive up to 150 kilometers on pure electricity.

Prices, as well as the timing of the model’s appearance on sale, have not yet been announced.

Source: dailycarnews.net