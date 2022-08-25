California will ban the sale of cars with gasoline engines from 2035

California is on the verge of banning cars with internal combustion engines. This move could have far-reaching consequences for the entire United States.

The California Air Resources Board is expected to adopt a proposal that would require all cars sold by 2035 to produce no exhaust emissions, effectively setting an end date for new cars with internal combustion engines in the state. Only battery-powered or hydrogen-powered cars will meet the new legal requirements.

“But automakers cannot perceive the date of 2035 as a simple transition from dirty cars to clean ones. The legislation will also implement what is called the CARB Advanced Clean Cars II rule, which sets increasingly stringent emissions standards for the period up to 2035, including a requirement that 70% of new cars do not emit exhaust gases by 2030.”

The ICE ban in 2035 is great news for automakers like Tesla, which makes cars in California.

Disabling cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 puts California on a par with continental Europe after the European Union’s decision earlier this year to ban cars with internal combustion engines from the middle of the next decade. The UK’s tougher stance means that by 2030, vehicles powered by fossil fuels will be banned by law. Last year, it was reported in the news that California could also accept it, and Norway would become “green” in 2025.

California has led the way in emissions reduction measures in North America since the early 1960s. And while other states were not and are not required to meet these goals. Numerous manufacturers of electric vehicles located in the state also benefit from the prohibition of internal combustion engines in California, the demand for which will increase, which may lead to an increase in jobs and income.

The 2035 ban on cars with internal combustion engines in California will apply only to new cars. But, given that the service life of many cars and trucks is less than 15 years, it is likely that by 2050, gas-powered vehicles and gas pumps will become a rarity in the state.

Source: dailycarnews.net