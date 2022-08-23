The amazing and strange SUVs of Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan

Arab Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan is famous for his collection of classic SUVs, hardcore trucks, and monster trucks: once she even got into the Guinness Book of Records as the most impressive collection of four-wheel drive cars in the world. The Sheikh does not intend to stop there: he orders all new unusual cars. Over the past few years, they have included giant copies of standard SUVs, a pickup truck based on a military truck, a ten-wheeled all-terrain vehicle, as well as other interesting and ridiculous projects. Let’s take a look at the craziest ones.

Last summer, the sheik drove through the desert in a white four-door pickup truck, which looks similar to the standard Dodge Ram 1500 but seriously exceeds its size. The fact is that the military Stewart &Stevenson M1078 became the base: a couple of decades ago, the company assembled tactical trucks for the US military.

The design of the too-long front part is due to the fact that the engine of the car is much larger than that of a stock pickup truck — a 7.5-liter six-cylinder Caterpillar diesel.

At the end of production, trucks were equipped with two versions of this unit — with a capacity of 275 and 330 horsepower. The maximum speed did not exceed 94 kilometers per hour.

Recently, the Sheikh demonstrated on video his next car — the largest Hummer on the planet.

In the video, the new SUV is shown next to the usual one. Against the background of the giant, the original looks like a toy: the source code is comparable in height to a giant tire.

The creators have preserved the proportions of the model and reproduced in detail all its features. As a result, the resulting car looks quite harmonious. Technical specifications and actual dimensions of the machine have not been announced.

Earlier, the Sheikh showed an elongated Jeep Wrangler SUV: a three-row cabin accommodates six passengers. If you compare the car with the source code and the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck, the latter will seem longer due to the impressive cargo platform, but the sheik’s car has more distance between the axles.

The creators have redesigned the body panels from the middle rack to the stern, as well as side windows, a hard removable top, and a rear stabilizer bar. The standard Wrangler Rubicon in the United Arab Emirates relies on a 3.6-liter V6 (289 horsepower and 353 Nm).

Apart from the increased dimensions and changed proportions, the rest of the car is practically indistinguishable from the standard outside

A couple of years ago, by order of al Nahyan, the black Ram 4500 was equipped with a 16-foot (4.9 meters) cargo platform: it can be covered with a tarpaulin and turned into a swimming pool.

The car with a wheelbase stretched to 5207 millimeters was called “Al-Banish”. Naturally, the maneuverability of the car leaves much to be desired. Under the hood is a 6.7—liter six-cylinder turbo diesel.

Perhaps one of the most unusual exhibits of the Al Nahyan collection is an 11—meter Dhabiyan all-terrain vehicle with ten wheels and five axles, created by a Dubai firm.

The basis for the 24-ton SUV was the army Oshkosh M1075 (USA). The car is driven by a Caterpillar 600 diesel unit with a volume of 15.2 liters: the number in the motor designation hints at recoil.

A 1940s truck shared the front, a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited cab, Ford Super Duty taillights, and a Dodge Dart bumper. And since you have scrolled to the last slide, you will be rewarded with a bonus: a selection of cars with an insane number of wheels.

Source: dailycarnews.net