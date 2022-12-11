It's The Season to Be Reading

Photo by The Book Keeper Book Store

If you happen to be in the mood for a little cross border shopping come on over to Sarnia, Ontario Canada and visit the cherished brick and mortar store for books, The Book Keeper Bookstore. It has been a local favorite for decades and during the sometimes turbulent years of a changing industry it has held strong offering book lovers a comfortable haven. Readers can browse the titles in a relaxing atmosphere, share a friendly smile, and enjoy the scent of freshly printed pages.

Ahh books, the place where dreams are made and imagination saved not on a usb but in the minds of the readers. Fiction, Non fiction, Humor, Horror, Cooking, Romance, History, Poetry, Children's books, every genre there is, you can find it here. Cultivating interests, peaking inspiration, and just good ol' escaping awhile in personal entertainment. Just shopping here is a chance to de-stress and enjoy the moment.

The moment you walk into the store you notice the refreshing atmosphere of festive Indie. Beautiful decorations and fantastic displays everywhere. The place is chock full of everything nice.

Celebrating the holiday season is an opportunity to get a book and who doesn't just love a new book for Christmas. This charming place offers unique and fun gifts too. Games, puzzles, jewelry, sensational socks, plushies and puppets are just a few items you will find. Regular Book Signings to meet the Author are held also. Drag Queen Story Time has entertained and will hopefully be back. This week until Sunday there is a special 20 percent off games and puzzles.

Plushies and Fun Stuff Photo by The Book Keeper Book Store

The Book Keeper offers a unique monthly subscription box with staff book picks. Subscriptions of 3, 6 or 12 months for a regular and delightful surprise.

Holiday hours are extended until 9 pm, Monday to Friday, and 530 on Saturday, 5 on Sunday. If your out and about Christmas Eve looking for that last minute special something The Book Keeper is open until 4 pm and New Years Eve until 4 pm.

Make it an afternoon and enjoy the other shops of Northgate Plaza and stop for a bite to eat. There is a lot to choose from.

500 Exmouth Street, Northgate Plaza, Sarnia, Ontario.