Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book Release

Joan Spalding Country Musician and Nashville Recording Artist Photo by Photo by Joan Spalding Personal Photo

The life story of Joan Spalding is long overdue. With an extensive career in the Canadian music industry and a Nashville Recording artist, Joan also has several awards to her name. A Member of the Canadian Country Music Association and Canada's version of the Grande Ol Opry, Purple Hill Opry, her story had delightful highlights of the pioneers of Canadian Country music industry.

The book is part narrative and part writing, making the reader feel like they are part of her journey, as if they are there as she tells her story. Joan Spalding sticks to the music aspect of her life. Coming from a musical family she was groomed at a young age and was later shaped by some of the greats of country music. From baby steps to meets and greets with country legends. She was there when one of the leading country production companies in Nashville had one of their star performers painting the company's picket fence. How great is that. She is also candid about the setbacks and highlights the career successes. What also comes through in the book is the amount of hard work that goes with being in the music industry. The 1st Lady of Bluewater is an example of how dreams can come true.

Joan has a huge fan base. These fans and supporters have stayed with her for decades and now her work can reach many more. The book is available worldwide: Life's Highway Biography of Joan Spalding Country Musician and Recording Artist

Disclaimer: The Writer has no financial interests with any links to the book release. This article is a book review.