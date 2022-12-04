Today's Holiday Events for the Border Cities

Sarnia, Ontario's nighttime holiday parade. Photo by Google

December starts out with a whirl of lights and everything that says "Holiday Season!" If you are fortunate to live near the Sarnia, Ontario and Port Huron, Michigan border then you get the best of both worlds and get to see all the festivities of both cities.

The biggest day of the holiday season in Sarnia is today! Since the 1990s Sarnia Lambton has boasted one to the first nighttime Christmas parades. Forty displays will be all lit up for your enjoyment. The community spirit is strong in this city and also once held one of the highest numbers of volunteerism in the province, good to remember! Sponsored by the Kinsmen Club the Parade starts at 6 pm and will be all along Christina Street.

Also being held today in Sarnia is:

Christmas at the Farm at Canatara Park's Children's Farm until 2 pm

Christmas In the Village in Point Edward until 3pm

Refined Fool Christmas Market on Davis Street until the 17th

A Kid's Christmas Adventure at Sipkens Nurseries

Santa Claus Parade Block Party at Lighthouse Community Centre 7 pm

Scott Manery and the Barnburners, Royal Canadian Legion, Dec 3 and 4

Don't forget the enjoy the spectacular sight of the Celebration of Lights on Front Street, Centennial Park.

In Port Huron help to celebrate at these events:

Christmas Lights Trolley Tours with Candlelight 10-11:30 pm, Omar Street

It's A Wonderful Life A Live Radio Play Dec 2 - 18, Enter Stage Right

Christmas In St. Clair with RTG 7:30 - 8:30, Immanuel Lutheran Church

Bandwagon Live at the Outpost, Dec 3 and 4