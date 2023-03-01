Discovering a Hidden Gem: Land of Sushi Review

Land of Sushi is an unassuming sushi joint in a strip mall in Centennial, Colorado - a hidden gem, for sure! I have to say it's definitely one of the better sushi restaurants in South Denver. The interior is really nice and I also appreciated the presentation of their dishes.
The service was decent. It was a full house and wait times were a little longer but it was worth it. Longer wait times means more rounds of sake. The menu is huge and there were so many things I wanted to try. It was hard to choose what to order, but that just means we'll have to go back and try more. It’s close to home, which is a plus. It's really tough to find decent non-chain restaurants in the area that I live in. We will definitely be back!
Here's what we ordered:
Viking Roll - This was so good. I loved the Ikura sprinkled on top and the huge chunks of Salmon underneath it. It was beautiful, fresh, and delicious.
Surfin’ in Bali (appetizer) - Fatty tuna, salmon, avocado, and masago on top of tempura nori. Oh my goodness, was this tasty! I haven’t had anything like this in Colorado. It's a must try.
Deluxe Sashimi Platter - an assortment of sashimi that comes with Miso soup and salad. I enjoyed the fish. Very impressed with the quality.
I have heard so many great things about Land of Sushi and I'm so glad I finally got to try it. I have been eating sushi since I could eat solid food and I get disappointed more often than not, wherever I go. I'm glad I found a place close by that is better than a lot of the sushi experiences I've had.
Comments / 0