Discovering a Hidden Gem: Land of Sushi Review

Land of Sushi is an unassuming sushi joint in a strip mall in Centennial, Colorado - a hidden gem, for sure! I have to say it's definitely one of the better sushi restaurants in South Denver. The interior is really nice and I also appreciated the presentation of their dishes.

The service was decent. It was a full house and wait times were a little longer but it was worth it. Longer wait times means more rounds of sake. The menu is huge and there were so many things I wanted to try. It was hard to choose what to order, but that just means we'll have to go back and try more. It’s close to home, which is a plus. It's really tough to find decent non-chain restaurants in the area that I live in. We will definitely be back!

Here's what we ordered:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdhIo_0l3EUouo00
Viking RollPhoto byCandies Liu

Viking Roll - This was so good. I loved the Ikura sprinkled on top and the huge chunks of Salmon underneath it. It was beautiful, fresh, and delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RkJ7Z_0l3EUouo00
Surfin' in BaliPhoto byCandies Liu

Surfin’ in Bali (appetizer) - Fatty tuna, salmon, avocado, and masago on top of tempura nori. Oh my goodness, was this tasty! I haven’t had anything like this in Colorado. It's a must try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQFeZ_0l3EUouo00
Sashimi PlatterPhoto byCandies Liu

Deluxe Sashimi Platter - an assortment of sashimi that comes with Miso soup and salad. I enjoyed the fish. Very impressed with the quality.

I have heard so many great things about Land of Sushi and I'm so glad I finally got to try it. I have been eating sushi since I could eat solid food and I get disappointed more often than not, wherever I go. I'm glad I found a place close by that is better than a lot of the sushi experiences I've had.

Denver, CO
