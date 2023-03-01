Discovering a Hidden Gem: Land of Sushi Review

Land of Sushi is an unassuming sushi joint in a strip mall in Centennial, Colorado - a hidden gem, for sure! I have to say it's definitely one of the better sushi restaurants in South Denver. The interior is really nice and I also appreciated the presentation of their dishes.

The service was decent. It was a full house and wait times were a little longer but it was worth it. Longer wait times means more rounds of sake. The menu is huge and there were so many things I wanted to try. It was hard to choose what to order, but that just means we'll have to go back and try more. It’s close to home, which is a plus. It's really tough to find decent non-chain restaurants in the area that I live in. We will definitely be back!

Here's what we ordered:

Viking Roll Photo by Candies Liu

Viking Roll - This was so good. I loved the Ikura sprinkled on top and the huge chunks of Salmon underneath it. It was beautiful, fresh, and delicious.



Surfin' in Bali Photo by Candies Liu

Surfin’ in Bali (appetizer) - Fatty tuna, salmon, avocado, and masago on top of tempura nori. Oh my goodness, was this tasty! I haven’t had anything like this in Colorado. It's a must try.



Sashimi Platter Photo by Candies Liu

Deluxe Sashimi Platter - an assortment of sashimi that comes with Miso soup and salad. I enjoyed the fish. Very impressed with the quality.

I have heard so many great things about Land of Sushi and I'm so glad I finally got to try it. I have been eating sushi since I could eat solid food and I get disappointed more often than not, wherever I go. I'm glad I found a place close by that is better than a lot of the sushi experiences I've had.